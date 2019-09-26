Shawn Mendes Provided A Translator During Q&A For Fans ‘Who Can’t Speak English Very Well’

Shawn Mendes provided a translator and fans are praising him for it. Picture: Twitter/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes brought a translator for fans ‘who can’t speak English very well’ at his Q&A during his tour in Seoul.

Shawn Mendes, who is currently on his self-titled world tour, warmed hearts at his Q&A in Seoul, Korea, when he brought along a translator for fans who couldn’t ‘speak English very well’.

The viral video of the ‘Senorita’ singer shows him saying: “So this is Thomas and Thomas is here if you guys can’t speak English very well, he’ll help translate your question to me so I can answer it,” before receiving a chorus of ‘aww’s from the crowd.

The 21-year-old singer, who is dating Camila Cabello, then went on to interact in conversation with the fans, answering an array of questions about his life, music, and fame.

One fan asked him what it was like being famous, and he responded, saying: “Very strange. It’s awesome, but weird sometimes. It’s amazing,” whilst another asked where he got the inspiration for his songs.

He said: “From my life, that’s where all the lyrics come from. To tell you the truth, that’s where all my best songs come from.”

Another fan urged the ‘If I Can't Have You’ hitmaker to share more posts on social media, saying: “Could you share more photos of your daily life with us? It’s the only way we have to see you and hear you.”

He replied: “Yes, that makes sense. Yes, of course!”

Shawn, who has been spotted in the studio recently, has teased fans with more music by registering a song, titled ‘Unattainable’, with the BMI Repertoire (an online database of songs for arranging music rights).

The song was co-written with his goof pal and fellow pop star, Julia Michaels, who has previously co-written three songs with Shawn, only two had been released.

Fans are now speculating whether ‘Unattainable’ was the mysterious third track that was never released, and we, like them, definitely cannot wait to hear it!

