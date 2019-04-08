Shawn Mendes Is 'Bored' Of His Nice Guy Label & Angry About Sexuality Rumours That 'Hurts Others'

Shawn Mendes opens up about 'nice guy' image and doing what makes him happy. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has spoken candidly to The Observer Magazine about his 'nice guy' image and the anger he feels about rumours about his sexuality for the LGBT community.

Shawn Mendes has spoken candidly in an interview with The Guardian about wanting to shed his 'nice guy' label and how angry he still gets about the rumours he's gay, not for himself but for others who could get hurt as it 'shouldn't matter if he is or isn't.'

Talking to the news publication, he admitted he's 'bored' of his 'nice guy' label, saying: "To be a nice person is the best thing in the world – but, yeah, I’m 20 and I just want to have fun."

"What I don’t want to do is live the rest of my life thinking, ‘I wouldn’t do that because I’m known as Prince Charming."

"The second that someone corners you into a personality, you don’t want to be that person any more."

The 'In My Blood' singer has also encountered a lot of speculation surrounding his sexuality, despite repeatedly saying that he is straight and says its hurtful not for himself, but to others who may be affected.

He confessed: "I get mad when people assume things about me because I imagine the people who don’t have the support system I have and how that must affect them."

"That was why I was so angry, and you can see I still get riled up, because I don’t think people understand that when you come at me about something that’s stupid you hurt so many other people."

The 20-year-old also claimed that performing is 'better than sex or any high', telling the publication "There’s nothing like being on stage – you feel like Superman!"

He's currently on a self-titled world tour, performing to sold out arenas around the world and told the Guardian that he's determined to do what makes him happy, saying: "I used to think it was all about the crowd, but I have to be happy within myself."

