Justin Bieber Addresses Shawn Mendes Liking Hailey Baldwin's Photo On Instagram

Justin Bieber speaks out about Shawn Mendes like on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

Justin Bieber has addressed Shawn Mendes liking a photo of Hailey Baldwin on his Instagram profile.

Justin Bieber has spoken out about Shawn Mendes liking a photo of Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, insisting that the rumoured former flames are just 'friends' and told everyone to relax.

Justin has been spamming his Instagram with snaps of his wife lately, and fans pretty much lost it when Shawn Mendes dropped a like into Justin's photo of the 22-year-old getting into a car.

This is because just months before the Biebs rekindled his romance with the supermodel, she and Shawn were reportedly dating, attending the 2018 Met Gala together and both getting flushed when someone made a 'friend zoned' joke about them on Drop The Mic, which Hailey hosts.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the 2018 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have also pointed out that Shawn liked a photo of Justin and Hailey's joint Vogue photoshoot to prove that there's no saltiness and his Insta likes are purely friendly.

In other news, Shawn has officially started his world tour, kicking things off in Amsterdam and we're so excited to see the 'In My Blood' singer serenading whole arenas!

Shawn liked a pic with Justin and Hailey in it, means that he actually doesn’t hold any grudges, wow!!!#JFCShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/KOeHmgl2iI — ShawnMendesFanAccount (@AyushKu24850353) March 3, 2019

