Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

5 September 2019, 16:26

Shawn Mendes took his driving test
Shawn Mendes took his driving test. Picture: Getty

Sometimes you forget how young Shawn Mendes is... so young in fact that he only took his driving test this week, n'awww.

Shawn Mendes sells out stadiums across the globe however I guess we now know for certain that he doesn't drive to his own concerts (obv) after he was spotted yesterday taking his driving test.

One eagle-eyed member of the public recognised Shawn as he came to his driving school to take his test... and of course, he ended up posting a video of the star.

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are rumoured to be dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

Twitter user @MonksanPyramids wrote, "Aye Shawn Mendes I didn't ask for a selfie but we creeped you from a distance. Just curious, did you pass the test?".

As he said himself, it may be a little creepy however here's hoping Shawn passed!

One fan claimed to had seen his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello buying Shawn a well done present on the same day too! She wrote, "This was the midtown mall wasnt it. I saw Camila Cabello being really sweet and getting a stuffie for Shawn Mendes because she knew he was going to pass".

And understandably fans have been crossing their fingers for Shawn to get a pass!

Download our free app now to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Camila and Shawn are closer than ever.

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want To Protect It'
Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans
Shawn Mendes launches charitable foundation for issues close to fans

Shawn Mendes Praised As He Launches A Foundation To Give Causes Close To Fans A Voice
Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes

Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance
Joe Jonas reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMAs performance

Joe Jonas' Reaction To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello VMAs Performance Is Everything

Hot On Capital

Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury

TV & Film

Mac Miller died after an overdose.

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Ariana Grande

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her

TV & Film

Megan Barton Hanson has found love again!

Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes

TV & Film

Lizzo's skin is everything!

Lizzo Finally Dropped Her Skincare Routine & We're Now 'Feeling Good As Hell!'
Maura is reportedly replacing Amber.

Dancing On Ice Bosses ‘Ditch’ Love Island Winner Amber Gill And Replace Her With Maura Higgins

TV & Film