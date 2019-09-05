Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes took his driving test. Picture: Getty

Sometimes you forget how young Shawn Mendes is... so young in fact that he only took his driving test this week, n'awww.

Shawn Mendes sells out stadiums across the globe however I guess we now know for certain that he doesn't drive to his own concerts (obv) after he was spotted yesterday taking his driving test.

One eagle-eyed member of the public recognised Shawn as he came to his driving school to take his test... and of course, he ended up posting a video of the star.

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

Twitter user @MonksanPyramids wrote, "Aye Shawn Mendes I didn't ask for a selfie but we creeped you from a distance. Just curious, did you pass the test?".

As he said himself, it may be a little creepy however here's hoping Shawn passed!

Aye @ShawnMendes I didn't ask for a selfie but we creeped you from a distance. Just curious, did you pass the test? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kCTvo6Kz4K — Jv (@MonksanPyramids) September 5, 2019

One fan claimed to had seen his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello buying Shawn a well done present on the same day too! She wrote, "This was the midtown mall wasnt it. I saw Camila Cabello being really sweet and getting a stuffie for Shawn Mendes because she knew he was going to pass".

And understandably fans have been crossing their fingers for Shawn to get a pass!

how did the driving test go — natalie ♥ (@iichydolan) September 5, 2019

hope u passed ur driving test 💓 — celina (@sottruin) September 5, 2019

Saw @ShawnMendes today, good luck on your test😂 — Kaitlyn Acedillo (@kaitrenaynay) September 3, 2019

