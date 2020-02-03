Shakira Wagged Her Tongue At The Super Bowl Half-Time Show, But Why?

3 February 2020, 07:08

Shakira performed a 'zaghrouta' at the Super Bowl halftime show
Shakira performed a 'zaghrouta' at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Many were left confused by Shakira's excitable tongue-waggle during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, but it's actual a traditional Arab expression.

Shakira joined Jennifer Lopez to perform an incredible set at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, including hits such as 'She Wolf', 'Jenny from the Block' and 'Waka Waka'.

But there was a moment other than the incredible vocals that caught the attention of the millions of viewers... Shakira's tongue.

> James Corden Has Got J.Lo In For The Greatest Carpool Karaoke Of ALL Time!

As the three-time GRAMMY Award winner performed a medley of her hits, she looked down the camera and made a noise as she flashed her tongue.

While some were confused by the display, it turns out that Shakira was actually performing a 'zaghrouta,' which is a traditional Arab vocal expression.

This expression is apparently used to express joy, which is usually performed during parties or weddings.

It appears that the 'Hips Don't Lie' sensation was paying homage to her Arabic roots during one of the biggest moments of her life.

Not only did Shakira wow fans with her tongue, but she proved that she and J.Lo could still belly dance and crowd surf.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Picture: Getty

During their 12-minute-long stint, the pair listened to Lady Gaga's advice, as she warned them not to lip sync, as she performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show.

Shakira brought out Bad Bunny to duet on a cover of Cardi B's 'I Like It', before her friend, Jennifer Lopez, took to the stage.

J.Lo performed a Hustlers-inspired routine, as she defied gravity on a pole, before welcoming J Balvin on stage, before her 11-year-old daughter joined her, too.

They also payed tribute to basketball Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash, alongside his daughter.

As Jennifer's daughter sang 'Let's Get Loud', a cross was illuminated in the colours of Kobe's team, the Los Angeles Lakers - yellow and purple.

Here are the songs Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show...

Set I - Shakira

'She Wolf'

'Empire'

'Kashmir'

'Ojos así'

'Whenever, Wherever'

'I Like It' (with Bad Bunny)

'Chantaje' (with Bad Bunny)

'Callalita' (with Bad Bunny)

'Hips Don't Lie'

Set II - Jennifer Lopez

'Jenny from the Block'

'I'm Real'

'Get Right'

'Waiting For Tonight'

'Booty'

'Love Don't Cost A Thing' (with J Balvin)

'Que Calor / Mi Gente' (with J Balvin)

'On the Floor'

'Let's Get Loud' (with Emme)

'Born in the USA'

Finale - Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

'Waka Waka'

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ode to Joy
    Johann Strauss Orchestra, Andrea Rieu
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  14. 14
    17 Million F***-Offs (2020 Update)
    Dominic Frisby
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  18. 18
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  22. 22
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  26. 26
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  27. 27
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  33. 33
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Anyone
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    Only The Young
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Callum Jones appears to have his head turned by Casa Amor bombshell Molly

Love Island’s Callum Jones To Break Shaughna Phillips’ Heart In Casa Amor? Scaffolder Has His Eye On New Girl Molly

Love Island

Halsey lashes out at fan who shouts 'G-Eazy' at her during gig

WATCH: Halsey Loses It At Fan Repeatedly Shouting 'G-Eazy' During Her Show: "I Will Kick Your A**"

Halsey

Jim Carrey explained his process for physical comedy in Sonic the Hedgehog

WATCH: Jim Carrey Explains How He Masters His Physical Comedy

TV & Film

Demi's fans insisted Bey & Jay weren't 'throwing shade'

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Defended For Not Standing During Demi Lovato’s National Anthem Performance At The Super Bowl

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift replied to the comedian who apologised for making hurtful remarks about her figure

Taylor Swift Responds To Comedian's Apology After Her Body Shaming Comments Featured In Miss Americana

Taylor Swift