Shakira Wagged Her Tongue At The Super Bowl Half-Time Show, But Why?

Shakira performed a 'zaghrouta' at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Many were left confused by Shakira's excitable tongue-waggle during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, but it's actual a traditional Arab expression.

Shakira joined Jennifer Lopez to perform an incredible set at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, including hits such as 'She Wolf', 'Jenny from the Block' and 'Waka Waka'.

But there was a moment other than the incredible vocals that caught the attention of the millions of viewers... Shakira's tongue.

As the three-time GRAMMY Award winner performed a medley of her hits, she looked down the camera and made a noise as she flashed her tongue.

While some were confused by the display, it turns out that Shakira was actually performing a 'zaghrouta,' which is a traditional Arab vocal expression.

This expression is apparently used to express joy, which is usually performed during parties or weddings.

It appears that the 'Hips Don't Lie' sensation was paying homage to her Arabic roots during one of the biggest moments of her life.

Not only did Shakira wow fans with her tongue, but she proved that she and J.Lo could still belly dance and crowd surf.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Picture: Getty

During their 12-minute-long stint, the pair listened to Lady Gaga's advice, as she warned them not to lip sync, as she performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show.

Shakira brought out Bad Bunny to duet on a cover of Cardi B's 'I Like It', before her friend, Jennifer Lopez, took to the stage.

J.Lo performed a Hustlers-inspired routine, as she defied gravity on a pole, before welcoming J Balvin on stage, before her 11-year-old daughter joined her, too.

They also payed tribute to basketball Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash, alongside his daughter.

As Jennifer's daughter sang 'Let's Get Loud', a cross was illuminated in the colours of Kobe's team, the Los Angeles Lakers - yellow and purple.

Here are the songs Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show...

Set I - Shakira

'She Wolf'

'Empire'

'Kashmir'

'Ojos así'

'Whenever, Wherever'

'I Like It' (with Bad Bunny)

'Chantaje' (with Bad Bunny)

'Callalita' (with Bad Bunny)

'Hips Don't Lie'

Set II - Jennifer Lopez

'Jenny from the Block'

'I'm Real'

'Get Right'

'Waiting For Tonight'

'Booty'

'Love Don't Cost A Thing' (with J Balvin)

'Que Calor / Mi Gente' (with J Balvin)

'On the Floor'

'Let's Get Loud' (with Emme)

'Born in the USA'

Finale - Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

'Waka Waka'

