Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours As They’re Spotted At Lewis Capaldi Gig

Selena Gomez & Niall Horan were spotted together at a gig. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have sparked dating rumours.

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are reportedly dating and we are so here for it.

The rumours mill was sent into overdrive when the pair were spotted together at a Lewis Capaldi gig earlier this week.

A journalist tweeted a video from the concert, which he captioned: “The @LewisCapaldi showcase was incredible.

“This guy’s a f***ing star! (Also, unless I’m hallucinating, Selegend & Niall were sitting at the table next to me).”

Can we all just take a moment to imagine sitting down at a concert next to actual Selena Gomez and Niall Horan?!

Selena is completely single since splitting from her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in March 2018, who is now married to Hayley Baldwin. The ‘Taki Taki’ singer was linked to Zac Efron earlier this year but he’s apparently now dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

Niall is also single since ‘splitting’ from Hailee Steinfeld.

