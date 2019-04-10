Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Spark Dating Rumours As They’re Spotted At Lewis Capaldi Gig

10 April 2019, 11:26

Selena Gomez & Niall Horan were spotted together at a gig.
Selena Gomez & Niall Horan were spotted together at a gig. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have sparked dating rumours.

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are reportedly dating and we are so here for it.

The rumours mill was sent into overdrive when the pair were spotted together at a Lewis Capaldi gig earlier this week.

WATCH: Selena Gomez Stars In Trailer For New Zom-Com Movie, The Dead Don't Die

A journalist tweeted a video from the concert, which he captioned: “The @LewisCapaldi showcase was incredible.

“This guy’s a f***ing star! (Also, unless I’m hallucinating, Selegend & Niall were sitting at the table next to me).”

Can we all just take a moment to imagine sitting down at a concert next to actual Selena Gomez and Niall Horan?!

Selena is completely single since splitting from her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in March 2018, who is now married to Hayley Baldwin. The ‘Taki Taki’ singer was linked to Zac Efron earlier this year but he’s apparently now dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

Niall is also single since ‘splitting’ from Hailee Steinfeld.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip Now!

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

Selena Gomez VR Reality Prank w/ Roman Kemp

Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Camila Cabello Cast As Cinderella In Musical Film Remake Of The Fairytale Classic

News

Amber Turner fans want her back on TOWIE

TOWIE: Amber Turner Responds To A Petition For Her To Return To The Show Amid Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims Drama

TV & Film

Emilia Clarke has opened up about suffering two brain aneurysms

Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke Says 'Part Of Her Brain Died' After Suffering Two Aneurysms

TV & Film

Liam Payne auditioned to be in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

WATCH: Liam Payne Shares Story Of Auditioning In Front Of Steven Spielberg
Ava Max reacted to children singing 'So Am I' at school

WATCH: Ava Max Fangirls Over Kids Singing 'So Am I' As School Hymn
Amber Turner was apparently seen kissing Love Island's Charlie Brake

TOWIE Star Amber Turner ‘Snogs’ Love Island’s Charlie Brake – Despite Claims She ‘Still Loves’ Ex Dan Edgar

TV & Film