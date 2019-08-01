Selena Gomez 'Feuding With Ex BFF' & Kidney Donor Over Her 'Unhealthy Choices'

Selena Gomez has fallen out with the friend who gave her a kidney. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez and her BFF and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, have reportedly not spoken in nine months after falling out over her 'unhealthy choices.'

Selena Gomez has reportedly fallen out with one of her closest friends, Francia Raisa, who also donated her kidney to the 'Back To You' singer over her 'unhealthy choices' since the transplant, according to US news site RadarOnline.

The publication says the pair haven't spoken in nine months after Francia was 'shut out' by Selena after a fight over her 'unhealthy choices'- alluding to her resuming drinking alcohol after the major surgery.

The publication's source reported that: "Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she was not going to drink anymore."

The singer revealed to the world back in 2017 that she'd had a kidney transplant due to complications Lupus, a serious health condition she suffers from, and her donor was one of her closest friends, writing:

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me."

The source didn't paint a bright picture for the future of their friendship, saying: "Selena is in a better place now than she was back then, obviously. But because of everything that they’ve been through together, Selena doesn’t know if she can ever really be a part of Francia’s life again."

They haven't posted anything onto social media with one another in months, and Selena has spoken openly in previous interviews that she does drink alcohol since her operation- and appears to be happier and healthier than ever, so although the dispute is unconfirmed, the reports may have some weight to them.

