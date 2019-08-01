Selena Gomez 'Feuding With Ex BFF' & Kidney Donor Over Her 'Unhealthy Choices'
1 August 2019, 14:32
Selena Gomez and her BFF and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, have reportedly not spoken in nine months after falling out over her 'unhealthy choices.'
Selena Gomez has reportedly fallen out with one of her closest friends, Francia Raisa, who also donated her kidney to the 'Back To You' singer over her 'unhealthy choices' since the transplant, according to US news site RadarOnline.
The publication says the pair haven't spoken in nine months after Francia was 'shut out' by Selena after a fight over her 'unhealthy choices'- alluding to her resuming drinking alcohol after the major surgery.
The publication's source reported that: "Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she was not going to drink anymore."
View this post on Instagram
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
The singer revealed to the world back in 2017 that she'd had a kidney transplant due to complications Lupus, a serious health condition she suffers from, and her donor was one of her closest friends, writing:
"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me."
View this post on Instagram
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez
The source didn't paint a bright picture for the future of their friendship, saying: "Selena is in a better place now than she was back then, obviously. But because of everything that they’ve been through together, Selena doesn’t know if she can ever really be a part of Francia’s life again."
They haven't posted anything onto social media with one another in months, and Selena has spoken openly in previous interviews that she does drink alcohol since her operation- and appears to be happier and healthier than ever, so although the dispute is unconfirmed, the reports may have some weight to them.
