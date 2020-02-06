Selena Gomez Opens Up About Leaving Behind The "Weak, Abused" Version Of Herself

Selena Gomez spoke to Dazed about her learnings from the 2010s. Picture: Getty

The 'Rare' singer discussed what she'd be taking away from the past decade, and said she'd like to give the old her a hug.

Selena Gomez has had a pretty wild 2020 so far - she's dropped her latest album, starred in Dolittle alongside Robert Downey Jr., and released her own beauty range.

But during a chat with Dazed, the 'Lose You To Love Me' pop sensation also opened up about what she learned from the past decade.

During the candid interview, Selena spoke about what she was taking away from the 2010s, saying "Just leaving behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent.

"And now I'm stepping into who I'm meant to be; I'm leaving that girl behind," said the 27-year-old. "I'm giving her a hug. I am who I am."

Last decade, Selena released two albums - 'Stars Dance' and 'Revival' - as well as two separate albums with the Scene. She conducted four tours, and starred in 18 films, including The Dead Don't Die, with Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, and Zac Efron's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Selena Gomez opened up about her past in Dazed interview. Picture: Instagram

However, Selena did have some personal struggles last decade, after cancelling her European and South American leg of her tour in 2016 due to anxiety, panic attacks and depression caused by lupus. She also admitted herself into rehab to focus on her mental health.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress spoke about music that she enjoys and inspired her, stating that Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' was the first CD she owned, and that she was "obsessed" with it.

"[Britney] was also my first concert and my entire room was Britney-inspired. Even my little light switch had something Britney (on it)," said Selena. "I actually got to meet her a few years ago and I was like a little girl again."

Selena also praised Cardi B, naming her her favourite karaoke song, saying "I just love her so much; she's so funny and brilliant."

