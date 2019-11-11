Fans Defend Sam Smith After They're Trolled For Modelling Menswear

11 November 2019, 10:14

Sam Smith has been trolled for saying they&squot;re wearing "menswear"
Sam Smith has been trolled for saying they're wearing "menswear". Picture: Getty

Sam Smith has come under fire, following their recent post on social media, which saw them state they're wearing "menswear".

Sam Smith announced they'd prefer to be referred to as "they" instead of "he", after they came out as non-binary, earlier in the year.

However, the 'How Do You Sleep?' singer has been trolled, after they shared several photos to social media, saying "IN MADRID WEARING THE STUNNING Mans Concept Menswear".

Many of Sam's fans had to defend them, after the trolls questioned their use of pronouns, with "menswear".

One wrote "just because they’re wearing menswear it doesn’t invalidate their gender identity", before calling out the comments as "disgusting", while another claimed that "clothing isn’t gender".

In September, Sam Smith wrote to their fans, saying "Today is a good day so here goes.

"I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," they continued. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out..."

Sam Smith News

See more Sam Smith News

Sam Smith shared the sweet message on Instagram.

Sam Smith Shares Heartfelt Poem On National Pronouns Day

