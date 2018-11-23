Rita Ora Explains The Reason Behind Lip-Sync Mishap At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora has said it was `"annoying" that she had to lip-sync during her Thanksgiving performance. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora suffered a lip-sync mishap during her performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and has gone on to explain how "annoying" the situation was.

During Rita Ora's performance of 'Let You Love Me' at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the 27-year-old singer suffered a lip-sync setback, when she missed her cue.

The pop star - who recently teased a collaboration with Eminem - looked like she couldn't hear through her earpiece, and missed the opening line.

Rita Ora was caught lip-syncing her song 'Let You Love Me' during the parade. Picture: Getty

Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/nkd4w9VKRM — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 22, 2018

After many reacted to Rita miming on the float, John Legend defended the singer, explaining that all of the performers during the parade - including himself - had to mime, as the floats don't have the "capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance".

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

The 'Girls' singer then shared John Legend's message, saying "It’s annoying for us but anyway!"

She went on to confirm that all of her shows are live, and that she had to lip-sync due to the reasons John stated. "When you come to a ORA show get ready!" continued Rita. "Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X https://t.co/pO5hnnQgvg — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

