WATCH: Rita Ora Hints About Her Spider-Man Romance With Tom Holland

10 December 2018, 11:00

Rita Ora hinted at her rumoured relationship with Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, while chatting to Roman Kemp at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

It's been rumoured for sometime that Rita Ora is currently dating Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland, so Roman Kemp sought to get to the bottom of this.

Before her sensational performance on the #CapitalJBB stage, Rita caught up with Ro backstage, and he grilled her on her favourite superheroes, naturally.

Rita Ora caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB
Rita Ora caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

The 'Girls' singer immediately dodged Roman's uttering of "Spider-Man" and deflected it by saying "I - I like Wonder Woman.

"And I like anything with a cape," continued Rita, throwing Roman off the scent, as we're all aware that Spider-Man is notoriously cape-less.

While Rita never confirmed nor denied her relationship with Marvel's Tom Holland, her cheeky smile says a lot, doesn't it?

