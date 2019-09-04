Post Malone’s New Album: ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Features Collaborations With Halsey & Travis Scott

Post Malone's new album is on the way! Picture: instagram

Post Malone’s new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, includes a star-studded list of features.

Post Malone is dropping his new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ on Friday, September 6th, and it has some highly-anticipated collaborations.

Who will be featured?

- ‘Sunflower’ - Swae Lee

- ‘Circles’ – Swae Lee

- ‘Goodbyes’ – Young Thug

- ‘Enemies’ – DaBaby

- ‘Die For Me’ – Future & Halsey

- ‘On The Road’ – Meek Mill & Lil Baby

- ‘Take What You Want’ – Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

- ‘Staring At The Sun’ – SZA

The 24-year-old singer’s manager, Dre London, took to Instagram to confirm the album release.

He posted: “It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the world especially when it’s gonna be the best birthday present ever!

“Let’s all celebrate together. Album Is Called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement on social media.

One user tweeted: “Day after tomorrow @PostMalone drops his new album… no one talk to me for a week cuz I won’t hear you.”

Another said: “Nobody wake me up until Post Malone’s new album is out thank u.”

A fan wrote: “Many current artists should take notes from @PostMalone & here’s why: I’m so fed up with artists dropping 4-5 singles for a project that’s only 7-8 songs anyway.

“There are 17 tracks on this new album and only 3 singles were dropped before the release, much better ratio.”

