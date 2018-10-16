Pink: Beautiful Trauma UK Tour 2019 - Tickets, Dates, Latest News

16 October 2018, 07:00 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 09:51

Pink's announced she'll be touring the UK in 2019
Pink's announced she'll be touring the UK in 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

Pink has shared the UK dates for 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.

Pink's announced that's she's coming back to the UK in 2019 to perform a number of live dates around the country as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' and we've got everything you need to know about it!

Tickets for Pink's newly announced UK tour dates go on sale on Tuesday 23rd October 2018 at 10am, so you better move fast if you wanna see one of pop music's greats strutting her stuff in the UK.

Pink's album 'Beautiful Trauma' is her sevent studio release
Pink's album 'Beautiful Trauma' is her sevent studio release. Picture: Getty

Performing at venues in Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow and London, fans are in for a treat as the 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' is set to showcase Pink's incredible songs from across her career.

After releasing her debut album back in 2000, Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' is her seventh record and following its release it quiclly hit platinum status, with the lead single 'What About Us' taking over the charts.

With a host of other hit singles from across her career, including the likes of 'So What' and 'Raise Your Glass', Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour is guaranteed to be a night to remember for all in attendance.

Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' will hit the UK in June 2019
Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' will hit the UK in June 2019. Picture: Getty

Pink: Beautiful Trauma UK Tour 2019 Dates

Thursday 20th June 2018, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Saturday 22nd June 2018, Hampden Park, Glasgow
Tuesday 25th June 2018, Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
Saturday 29th June 2018, Wembley Stadium, London
Sunday 30th June 2018, Wembley Stadium, London

