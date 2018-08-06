Pink Rushed To Hospital & Forced To Postpone Live Show

Pink Rushed To Hospital In Australia. Picture: Getty

Pink has been taken back to hospital for a second time in recent days whilst on tour!

Whilst on tour in Australia, Pink has been rushed to hospital for the second time in a matter of days having earlier been diagnosed with dehydration.

After being treated in a Sydney hospital, the 'What About Us' star was then taken back with further complaints and it was revealed that she's currently suffering from a gastric virus.

> Ariana Grande & Shawn Mendes Are Performing At The 2018 MTV VMA's

Live Nation revealed the news of Pink's hospitalisation after fears that she would be forced to cancel upcoming shows. Pink is set to play five nights at Sydney's Olympic Park over the next week and has so far posponed her show on 6th August.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Fans were quick to wish Pink a quick recovery and hope that she's back to full health ASAP...

@Pink my love 😭 Please don’t feel that you’re letting any one of your fans down, we love and respect you and your health so dearly and want nothing more than for you to receive your well deserved rest and I hope you start to feel better soon 💗💓💘💖💕💞 — DAN!EL (@pinkbeygaga) August 6, 2018

Wishing @Pink a very speedy recovery I was lucky to see her Saturday and she was great considering how sick she is. Pink loves her fans and I’m sure she will make it up to those that have missed out — Rachel M (@rmn0611) August 6, 2018

Get well soon @Pink Rest up and we’ll all be there when you’re back flying again — Clare Sidoti (@ClareSidoti) August 6, 2018

Wishing @Pink a speedy recovery. Saw her in Adelaide she was AMAZING!! Hopefully she's back flying thru the air again soon 💗 — Jaclyn Jaeger (@JackJaeger7) August 6, 2018

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Pink News!