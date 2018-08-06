Pink Rushed To Hospital & Forced To Postpone Live Show

6 August 2018, 11:52

Pink Rushed To Hospital In Australia. Picture: Getty

Pink has been taken back to hospital for a second time in recent days whilst on tour!

Whilst on tour in Australia, Pink has been rushed to hospital for the second time in a matter of days having earlier been diagnosed with dehydration.

After being treated in a Sydney hospital, the 'What About Us' star was then taken back with further complaints and it was revealed that she's currently suffering from a gastric virus.

Live Nation revealed the news of Pink's hospitalisation after fears that she would be forced to cancel upcoming shows. Pink is set to play five nights at Sydney's Olympic Park over the next week and has so far posponed her show on 6th August.

Fans were quick to wish Pink a quick recovery and hope that she's back to full health ASAP...

