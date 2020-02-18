Girl's One Direction Wedding Dress TikTok Confession Has Got The Internet Screaming

TikTok user makes One Direction confession and the internet can't handle it. Picture: TikTok @chunkystevienicks/ Getty Images

A girl has taken to TikTok to confess her deepest darkest One Direction concert secret, and it involves a wedding dress.

In what may be the funniest TikTok we've seen yet, user @chunkystevienicks has posted the most watched video under the One Direction hashtag recounting the time she went to see the boys in concert and wanted to wear something 'eye catching' to the boys, which was, unfortunately, a wedding dress.

The video captioned 'my life is a joke' explains: "my mom in 2012: what do you want to wear to the One Direction concert?"

"*13 year old me trying to come up with an outfit that will get the band to ask me backstage."

Her teenage self is then revealed, in full wedding gown, complete with a veil, grinning into the camera, and we're not sure we can cope.

The TikTok has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times and flooded with comments of people begging for her to 'say she's kidding' and calling her efforts nothing less than iconic.

One user tweeted: "idk if any of you have seen it but this TikTok has me screeching... sis really thought to show up in a wedding dress to a one direction [gig] hoping to get back stage. A[N] ICON."

Twitter users tracked down the person behind the hilarious TikTok. Picture: Twitter

TikTok users can't handle the One Direction admission. Picture: TikTok

Fans love to recount the different ways they used to try and get the favourite's attention during gigs, which are almost always hilarious, but we honestly think this might take the trophy.

The user in questions even admitted her TikTok is the most viewed and liked under the One Direction hashtag, but is slightly worried the story is going to haunt her future concert attendances, which is also hilarious.

She wrote: "1. i just found out i have the most viewed and liked tik tok under the one direction tag on the ENTIRETY of tik tok."

"2. i fear that somehow ticketmaster will know i'm the 1D wedding dress tik tok bitch and prevent me from buying MCR tickets tomorrow because of this."

so 2 things



1. i just found out i have the most viewed and liked tik tok under the one direction tag on the ENTIRETY of tik tok

2. i fear that somehow ticketmaster will know im the 1D wedding dress tik tok bitch and prevent me from buying MCR tickets tomorrow because of this — chunky stevie nicks (@glimmerbolan) January 31, 2020

