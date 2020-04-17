Louis Tomlinson’s Stepdad ‘Would Love’ To See One Direction Reunion Happen

One Direction have been hit with reunion rumours. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson’s stepdad Mark is so here for One Direction reuniting after he shared an Instagram post of Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

One Direction have caused speculation they’re having a reunion to commemorate their ten-year anniversary and Louis Tomlinson’s stepdad, Mark, is the latest person to throw support behind it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of the ‘Made In The AM’ hitmakers Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, with the caption: “2020 Reunion rumours flying around [smiley face emoji] I would love to see that happening.”

VOTE: Which Member Of One Direction Would You Most Like To Isolate With?

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: “Oh my God!! Mark are you giving us hints.”

“WAIT WHAT, MARK R U KIDDING,” added another.

A third penned: “Do you know something we don’t??”

Rumours have been heating up lately that the 1D boys would reunite after fans spotted that Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, was now being followed by the official One Direction Twitter account.

However, the account has been following him for years, despite screenshots suggesting it was a new interaction.

That’s not to say that the boys won’t be coming back to mark ten years of the band forming after Liam revealing he’s been chatting to his fellow bandmates recently.

One Direction fans were supporting the idea of a reunion. Picture: Instagram

1D fans were throwing support behind the boys getting back together. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Stack It Up’ hitmaker spoke to a tabloid, saying: "We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice."

"To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting."

"At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

"But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip