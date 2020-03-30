One Direction's Hair Transformations: Harry's Styles's Topknot, Niall Horan's Bleach Blonde & Zayn's Stripe!

One Direction's hair evolution across the years. Picture: Getty Images

One Direction served us a serious era of side swept locks, bleached dye jobs, and looking back, we can't help but wonder what was going on back in 2010- so let's look through their hair evolution!

The One Direction boys were almost as well known for their hair as their pop anthems, sending fans into a meltdown whenever one of them switched up their style, be it a dramatic chop, dye job, or even just a particular good quiff that day.

In life after the band, the boys continue to switch up their hair lewks yet again, and it's so much fun to look at the mop tops they used to sport- so, let's throw it back to look at Harry, Zayn, Niall, Louis and Liam's hair evolution.

Harry 'The Sweep' Styles

Harry Styles rocks a bun in 2015. Picture: Splash Images

Mr. Styles has one of the most famous heads of hair on this planet, we think all of you, regardless of who your fave member is, will agree.

From his first audition on The X Factor sporting the floppiest hairdo known to mankind, to growing it out long and tying it up in a now iconic topknot, Haz has been blessed with more than a great set of pipes in this life.

Skip forward to the present day, and the 'Adore You' singer has refined the messy hair look into a truly perfected Prince Eric (ahem) style that fans, every so often, can't help but touch, despite the singer admitting he doesn't like his barnet played with.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2020. Picture: Getty

Zayn 'Bleached A Strip & Sent The World Into A Frenzy' Malik

'One Direction' Attend 'El Hormiguero' Tv Show. Picture: Getty

Zayn, a true hair art artiste, switching up his look and keeping fans fed since 2010, that's a whole decade of hair content, and for that, we thank him.

These days, we know Mr. Malik as someone who can switch up his hair to any style- longer, undercut, shaved, and in any colour (literally any) and be werking it.

When he first switched it up, putting a bleached strip in his quiff back in the X Factor days, it cemented his place as the group's bad boy and was a drama we could seriously get on board with.

His trademark black tresses in the band had fans swooning from the get-go, and the ever mysterious singer is known for laying low for months on end before debuting a brand new hairstyle, or giant head tattoo, to take everyone by surprise!

Niall 'This Isn't My Natural Colour' Horan

Niall Horan sporting bleach blonde hair- Today - Season 62. Picture: Getty

It took us the same amount of time to recover from 1D going on a hiatus as it took Niall's hair to bounce back from all that bleaching and blow drying during his stint in the band, if you were wondering how we're doing since they went solo.

And like his hair, will we ever be the same again?

These days, Niall is sporting a seriously slick, dark blonde side do that matches his suave persona as he's grown from adorable teen idol to a fully grown artist with two, yes, two solo albums under his belt!

Niall Horan's hair glow up matches his musical evolution. Picture: Instagram @NiallOfficial

Liam 'Hugo Boss' Payne

Jingle Bell Ball - Day 2. Picture: Getty

Here at Capital, we're all about honestly, so we think it's only fair we confess, Liam is our favourite hair glow up.

That isn't to say we didn't like it before, hell, Liam rocked 2010's perfected quiff and side sweep as good as all the other guys, and after a brief stop off at buzz cut-ville, the singer/model has found his perfect cut, and we're praying it's here to stay, because it is good.

We'd love to see him go for a dramatic dye job one day, because he could 100% pull it off, Liam, if you're reading this, give the people (us) what they want!

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - February 20, 2020. Picture: Getty

Louis

Louis Tomlinson has had perfect hair since 2013. Picture: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has never had a bad hair day.

There, we said it.

If you need proof, just look up at this snap of the 28-year-old back in 2013 performing on the Today show in the US, the hair, more of the early teens look, is a longer, fluffed up look that many boys sported back then, and we're NGL, it wouldn't look out of place in 2020!

True to his musical evolution, the 'Two Of Us' singer rocks a flatter kind of Oasis/Beatles inspired do' that he wears so well, and whether it's boyband or a more rocky look, he truly is a versatile hair muse.

Louis Tomlinson Concert In Madrid. Picture: Getty

We love that each of the boys experimented with the classic styles of the time and have each landed on their own unique style, the last decade provided some unforgettable looks, a couple we'd be happy to leave in the past, and some (Harry's top knot) we are all too excited to see recycled!

The BRIT Awards 2014 - Winners Room. Picture: Getty

