One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Furiously Blasts Report Claiming The Band Was ‘Torn Apart’

Louis Tomlinson shutdown rumours about why 1D split. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson has fired back at a headline claiming One Direction were driven apart by “rivalry and hatred”.

A recent report claimed One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne were “torn apart by rivalry and hatred”.

Sharing a screenshot of The Mirror's headline with his 33.3 million Twitter followers, Louis wrote: “Biggest load of b******t I’ve ever seen in a while.”

He branded the claims “unprovoked venom” and said they “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015. Picture: Getty

In the report, the publication claims the boys were plagued by rumours of "drugs, meltdowns and gay sex" – suggesting these and “rivalry and hatred” tore the boys apart before their split in 2015.

Louis and Harry have long been at the centre of cruel rumours they were in a secret relationship, after people repeatedly branded them “Larry Stylinson”.

The rumour went so far that a fantasy scene between two characters depicting the pop stars was featured on an episode of Euphoria, with Louis revealing he wasn’t contacted by the creators behind the series before the scene aired.

Louis has addressed the rumours in the past, saying: "People can believe what they want, but it comes across as a little bit disrespectful to the ones that I love, like (girlfriend) Eleanor (Calder), I'm so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us."

Former bandmate Zayn even previously spoke out on the claims, saying it made the boys extremely conscious of how they acted around one another.

Louis’ shutdown of the Mirror’s report came as the boys marked nine years since One Direction were formed.

The stars tweeted their fond memories on Tuesday to mark the occasion, with Liam calling their fans “the best in the world” as Louis wrote the boys have had “so many incredible memories”.

Directioners have since flooded Louis’ tweet with messages of support, insisting nobody believes a word of it.

