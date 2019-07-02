Louis Tomlinson Addresses X-Rated Euphoria Fantasy Scene Showing Him Getting Intimate With Harry Styles

2 July 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 13:05

Louis Tomlinson has addressed the x-rated Euphoria scene
Louis Tomlinson has addressed the x-rated Euphoria scene. Picture: HBO / Getty

Louis Tomlinson has addressed the shocking scene from Euphoria which shows a fan fiction pair named Larry getting intimate.

Euphoria actress Zendaya did warn fans the new show would be “triggering”, and episode three did just that when it aired a fantasy sequence involving Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

Directioners Slam Euphoria Scene Showing Animated Fanfic Involving Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson

One Direction fans were livid about the scene, and many rushed to Twitter to ask the boys if it had their approval.

One fan wrote to Louis: “Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis’ not gonna like it [sic].”

Louis then responded: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.”

Louis Tomlinson has responded to the backlash over the Euphoria scene
Louis Tomlinson has responded to the backlash over the Euphoria scene. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

The shocking scene played out when one character wrote fan fiction online, and later on her fantasy story about the singers became animated, showing the pair getting intimate.

In the episode, Zendaya’s character Rue gives viewers a detailed description on classmate Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, who wrote x-rated fan fiction before becoming a popular webcam girl. Rue describes the fantasy story about Harry and Louis in a voiceover as the animation scene plays out.

The moment has sparked a huge backlash from Directioners, with many branding it “disrespectful”.

“I honestly find it disgusting how both of your names have been involved in something that neither of you have had a say in... I’m so so so sorry for you,” one fan tweeted, as another fumed: “Louis i just wanna tell you that we don't agree with that scene, i'm a Larrie and i think this is pure b******t, you and harry don't deserve this [sic].”

“As a larrie, i'd like to say that i do NOT want euphoria to have a larry sex scene. it's fucking disrespectful & disgusting that they think it's okay. it's also disgusting to assume that larries WANT it & to blame us for it. we're not to blame, the producers are. disgraceful.” Raged another.

Harry Styles is yet to comment on the explicit scenes, but was in the headlines for positive news this week as it emerged he is the favourite to portray Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic.

