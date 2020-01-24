One Direction Chat Leaves Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Shocked As Co-Star, 9, Admits She Doesn’t Know Who Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall & Zayn Are

24 January 2020, 12:10

Finn Wolfhard revealed he is a Directioner
Finn Wolfhard revealed he is a Directioner. Picture: PA

Stranger Things actor, Finn Wolfhard, revealed he's a huge One Direction fan and was shocked when his co-star, Brooklynn Prince didn't know who the band was.

A clip of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard has gone viral after he couldn't believe that his The Turning co-star, Brooklynn Prince, didn't know who One Direction was.

The video circulated on Twitter, with the caption: "HUH HOW ARE THERE KIDS NOW THAT DON'T KNOW ONE DIRECTION," and it got over 150K likes.

Louis Tomlinson Confirms One Direction Reunion 'Will Happen At Some Point'

It showed the actors in an interview with Heat, where Finn was asked his thoughts on there being a film about Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan: "I don’t know if you’ve seen online, there’s been a lot of biopics being made, people would like you to play a young Harry Styles [in a One Direction biopic], what’s your reaction to that?"

He replied, saying: "Isn’t that too early? But that’s cool, I kinda look like him,” before nine-year-old Brooklyn added, "I don’t [know who they are]."

He added: “You don’t like one direction? Oh, you don’t know who they are? Jesus, Oh my god, you don’t know who One Direction is? Wow, anyways."

The interviewer went on to ask if Finn was a Harry fan, and of course, he is - which only makes us stan the guy, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix show, even more!

He added: "Yeah he’s awesome, I think he’s so talented, I also think he’s a good actor too."

Fans were going crazy over Brooklynn not having been blessed with 1D in her life, with one tweeting: "We've reached an era where kids don't know who One Direction is !!!??? Wow I feel old."

Fans were shocked that Brooklynn hadn't heard of 1D
Fans were shocked that Brooklynn hadn't heard of 1D. Picture: Twitter
Fans were shocked that Brooklynn hadn't heard of 1D
Fans were shocked that Brooklynn hadn't heard of 1D. Picture: Twitter

"Okay but in that girl’s defense she literally just turned 5 when they broke up [sic]," added another.

The band went on a hiatus in 2016, so it's not a complete surprise that she isn' familiar with the boys.

However, if someone told us they didn't know who the band was, we'd probably be just as shook as Finn!

Here's just another reason why we need them to reunite!

