One Direction Girlfriends: Who Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik Dating?

The 1D boys have some pretty beautiful girlfriends. Picture: PA

Who are One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik dating?

One Direction are the ultimate heartthrobs. But who are Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik officially dating?

Let’s take a look at the women in their lives…

Who Is Liam Payne's Girlfriend? Meet Maya Henry - The Model Who Rose To Fame After Multi-Million Dollar Birthday Party

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam has been dating Maya Henry since 2019.

The ‘Stack It Up’ singer occasionally shares pictures of the model on social media and he’s not shy when it comes to talking about her in interviews.

Maya is 19 years old and from Texas. She’s modelled for the likes of Vogue Ukraine, Glamour and Elle Romania.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder

Louis originally dated Eleanor Calder when he was a teenager but they split in 2015. The ‘Walls’ singer then met Briana Jungwirth who he ended up having his adorable son, Freddie Reign, with. However, things didn’t work out between the pair and two years later, he got back together with his ex.

Louis often praises Eleanor in interviews and the pair are more in love than ever.

He once told a tabloid: “The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything.”

“As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

Eleanor is a 27-year-old assistant stylist and fashion blogger.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Zayn has been dating Gigi Hadid on/off since 2015 and they’re one of our favourite all time couples, TBH. (Who can forget the time Gigi appeared in Zayn’s ‘PILLOWTALK’ music video and they basically made out for 3 minutes?!)

In 2018, the pair confirmed they were going their separate ways in heartfelt statements on Twitter, but less than a month later they were photographed holding hands!

They’ve been on and off again more times than we can count since but they’re currently together and happy. So that’s all that matters.

Gigi is a world-renowned fashion model and her brother Anwar Hadid is currently dating Dua Lipa! Imagine getting invited to the Hadid's for your Christmas dinner.

Harry Styles

Harry is single right now, as far as we know.

His last relationship was with Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, who he heavily references on his hit album 'Fine Line'.

Niall Horan

Niall is also single after reportedly calling time on his romance with Hailee Steinfeld.

He has been linked to Selena Gomez in the past, but has repeatedly insisted they’re just good friends.

