Niall Horan Took A Selfie With 'Zayn Malik' At A Costume Party

Niall Horan bumped into someone dressed up as Zayn at a costume party. Picture: Instagram

Niall Horan bumped into someone dressed as his former One Direction pal Zayn Malik at a costume party recently and their selfie is priceless.

Niall Horan has been busy watching his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' new TV show 'Happy Together' - but he's also recently come face-to-face with another of his former 1D pals when he bumped into a guy dressed as Zayn Malik at a party.

The 'Fake Zayn' in question was model Maverick McConnell and he revealed all about his interaction with Niall at a costume party, whilst also sharing a selfie he took with the 'Flicker' star.

Taking to Twitter to reveal how he bumped into Niall at 3am, Maverick wrote, 'Dresses up as @zaynmalik for Halloween. Then @NiallOfficial casually lines up behind me for the bathroom at some random party. #onedirectionreunion #whatislife #3am'

After posting a selfie with Niall (above), Directioners were quick to jump into the comments and share their love for Niall's reaction to the random meeting, with one commenting 'Niall’s face is absolutely adorable' whilst another added, 'This is what I live for'.

The fact that Niall doesn't appear to be dressed up has left everyone a little confused, but the biggest questions are all around what Niall's reaction was to bumping into his 'former bandmate'.

Sadly for us, Maverick hasn't revealed any other details about his interaction with Niall, but the fact we have this picture is certainly keeping us happy for now.

