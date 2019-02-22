Niall Horan Pleads With Trolls To ‘Be Nice’ After Reeling Over ‘Disgusting’ Language Used Online

22 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 12:26

Niall Horan was 'disgusted' by the language trolls use online
Niall Horan was 'disgusted' by the language trolls use online. Picture: Getty / Niall Horan/Twitter

Niall Horan is fed up of the way people talk to each other online and pleaded with his loyal Twitter followers to “be kind”.

Niall Horan is encouraging his fans to “be nice to everyone” after feeling shocked at the language people use toward each other on social media.

Taking to his platform of 39.3 million followers, the One Direction star wrote: “The way people talk to each other online is disgusting. There’s no way you would ever say half of the stuff you do to someone’s face. Bravery behind the buttons of a phone. It’s a real shame as half the time, you don’t know the person you are talking to. Would anyone agree?”

Niall Horan Addresses ‘Private Life’ In Tweet Following Run-In With Ex Hailee Steinfield

He then added: “People sitting on their phones talking to people they’ve never met from the other side of the world, calling eachother all sorts.”

Niall then reminded his followers they don’t know him “just because he gets papped going for coffee”.

The singer finished his rant: “I even see it when I come online . Because i go on stage, get seen on tv, get papped going for a coffee or whatever . People feel like they know you know and they just don’t. Just be nice to everyone and the world will be a much better place and social media is a good start.”

His tweets had a positive response from fans, with one writing: “It’s gotten so much worse on here recently, You’re an angel and deserve all the love in the world.”

“Thank you for using your platform to be so honest with us,” replied a second.

Another fan even apologised on behalf of the hurtful comments, adding: “I’m so sorry you’ve seen that kind of stuff Niall. As much as we appreciate the relation we have with you I understand there’s a limit and we completely understand it.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson cover Wonderland magazine.

Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Is Perfect For “Short Attention Spans” & Even The Cast Don’t Know What’s Going To Happen

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  2. 2
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  4. 4
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  7. 7
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  8. 8
    7 Rings artwork
    7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Candlelight artwork
    Candlelight
    Jack Savoretti
    itunes
  11. 11
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  12. 12
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  13. 13
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  15. 15
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    bloodline
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Please Me
    Cardi B, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  18. 18
    needy
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  20. 20
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  21. 21
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein Feat. The Weeknd
    itunes
  23. 23
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  25. 25
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  27. 27
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  28. 28
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  29. 29
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    Rewrite the Stars
    James Arthur, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  33. 33
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  34. 34
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    365
    Zedd, Katy Perry
    itunes
  37. 37
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  40. 40
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site