Niall Horan Pleads With Trolls To ‘Be Nice’ After Reeling Over ‘Disgusting’ Language Used Online

Niall Horan was 'disgusted' by the language trolls use online. Picture: Getty / Niall Horan/Twitter

Niall Horan is fed up of the way people talk to each other online and pleaded with his loyal Twitter followers to “be kind”.

Niall Horan is encouraging his fans to “be nice to everyone” after feeling shocked at the language people use toward each other on social media.

Taking to his platform of 39.3 million followers, the One Direction star wrote: “The way people talk to each other online is disgusting. There’s no way you would ever say half of the stuff you do to someone’s face. Bravery behind the buttons of a phone. It’s a real shame as half the time, you don’t know the person you are talking to. Would anyone agree?”

He then added: “People sitting on their phones talking to people they’ve never met from the other side of the world, calling eachother all sorts.”

Niall then reminded his followers they don’t know him “just because he gets papped going for coffee”.

The singer finished his rant: “I even see it when I come online . Because i go on stage, get seen on tv, get papped going for a coffee or whatever . People feel like they know you know and they just don’t. Just be nice to everyone and the world will be a much better place and social media is a good start.”

His tweets had a positive response from fans, with one writing: “It’s gotten so much worse on here recently, You’re an angel and deserve all the love in the world.”

“Thank you for using your platform to be so honest with us,” replied a second.

Another fan even apologised on behalf of the hurtful comments, adding: “I’m so sorry you’ve seen that kind of stuff Niall. As much as we appreciate the relation we have with you I understand there’s a limit and we completely understand it.”

