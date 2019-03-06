Niall Horan Very Honestly Addresses Rumours He's Heading On Tour

Niall Horan responded to speculation he's going on tour this year. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan is constantly quizzed on when he’ll be releasing new music and whether he’ll be heading on tour this year, but unfortunately fans are going to have to wait a little longer for what they're waiting for.

Niall Horan has fans desperate to know when they’ll be hearing the One Direction singer’s voice again, as the Irish pop star continues to work on new music.

But for those hoping the ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker will be heading on tour this year, they’ll have a little longer to wait.

Responding to fans’ queries on Twitter, Niall explained he “won’t have time” to tour this year as he’s busy recording new tracks.

He told one follower: “I don’t think I’ll have time to tour this year. I’m gona get the record into the shape I want it in and then I’ll let ya know the plan.”

And when one person sent the star a screenshot of what looked like a website selling concert tickets for his shows, he replied: “Don’t know what that’s about.”

While some were upset by the news they won’t be catching a glimpse of Niall this year, most were very understanding of his decision.

Don’t know what that’s about — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 6, 2019

“Can you leave this man to breathe, he works very hard all year round working on his album and does a number of things for charity, tour can wait,” hit back one.

“You always tell us exactly what’s happening. Love that about you Niall,” praised another.

We can't wait to hear what been Niall's working on, tbh.

