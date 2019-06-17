Niall Horan Reveals His Second Album Is "On The Way"

A Niall Horan album is officially on the way! Picture: Instagram

Niall Horan will release a follow up to debut solo album, Flicker.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan has revealed that his second album is "on the way". This will follow his 2017 debut solo album 'Flicker'.

When stopped by ODEntertainment at the annual Soccer Aid event on Thursday, he revealed: “I’ve got an album on the way, it’ll be towards the end of the year, maybe next year”.

Niall Horan Reveals He Wants To Collaborate With Ariana Grande And Taylor Swift

The 25-year-old added he's fresh out of the studio and ready to have fun over the summer.

“I’ve just come back to London for the summer cause it’s finished, and I want to enjoy myself. And ’cause I haven’t seen anyone, I haven’t been in the country. I need to go home to Ireland to see the family,” the singer said.

Though Flicker was a huge hit and was named one of Rolling Stones 20 best pop albums in 2017, fans can expect a new sound from Niall.

“It won’t be Flicker, it’s a little bit different. I’ll always have my ballads in there, but I’m trying to rock things up a little bit”.

Though he hasn't given much on who will feature on the upcoming album, he did tease a potential collaboration with Khalid.

“Me and Khalid have worked on something,” he said. “That’s in the pipeline, we’ll see what happens with that, I’m not sure what’s happening, we haven’t spoken about it properly”.

Khalid, who played at this year's Capital Summertime Ball, revealed how he met his pal saying: "He [Niall] watched my soundcheck to a show that I had, and I really respected that. I thought it was super awesome."

He added: "We became friends, I really respect him".

During a Q&A on his Instagram Story, the singer also confessed he'd like to collaborate Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

We're crossing our fingers and toes that these three collaborations happen.

