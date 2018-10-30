Niall Horan's Revealed His Thoughts On Harry Styles' New TV Show

30 October 2018, 17:31 | Updated: 30 October 2018, 17:36

Harry Styles is the executive producer on TV show 'Happy Together' and his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan has revealed his honest opinions.

Harry Styles is the inspiration for new TV show 'Happy Together' and he's embraced the role of Executive Producer too - but his 1D pal Niall Horan has spoken out about the show for the first time and it turns out he loves it.

> Harry Styles' Sweet Gift To The 'Happy Together' Cast Proves He's The Nicest Guy Ever

Niall took to Twitter to reveal that he's a huge fan of the show - which sees Australian actor Felix Mallard starring in the Harry Styles role - and described the comedy show as 'brilliant'.

Writing about 'Happy Together' on Twitter, Niall said 'This is brilliant. The boyos @benwinston and @Harry_Styles have a new episode of their show and it’s on CBS at 8:30pm tonight , no matter where you are . @happytogether .' whilst also sharing a trailer for the show.

Not wanting to leave Niall hanging, the official Happy Together account replied and said 'One big #HappyTogether fam! Thanks for the support @NiallOfficial!'.

Harry Styles is yet to reply to his One Direction bandmate publicly, but as he rarely tweets anyway we kinda figured that might happen.

Niall Horan revealed that he thinks Harry Styles' TV show 'Happy Together' is brilliant
Niall Horan revealed that he thinks Harry Styles' TV show 'Happy Together' is brilliant. Picture: Twitter

'Happy Together' is based on the early days of One Direction when Harry Styles lived with the band's music video director and friend Ben Winston, sleeping in his attic for a while without anyone knowing.

Speaking about the time he spent living with Harry, Ben told Rolling Stone, "Those 20 months were when they went from being on a reality show, 'X Factor', to being the biggest-selling artists in the world. That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation."

"No one ever found out, really. Even when we went out for a meal, it's such a sweet family neighbourhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted."

Harry Styles is the Executive Producer on 'Happy Together'
Harry Styles is the Executive Producer on 'Happy Together'. Picture: Instagram


> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Niall Horan revealed he's a big fan of Harry Styles' show 'Happy Together'

Niall Horan's Revealed His Thoughts On Harry Styles' New TV Show

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  3. 3
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    I Want You To Freak artwork
    I Want You To Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    Always Remember Us This Way artwork
    Always Remember Us This Way
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ruin My Life artwork
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  11. 11
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  12. 12
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  14. 14
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  15. 15
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  16. 16
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  17. 17
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  18. 18
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  19. 19
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  25. 25
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  26. 26
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  27. 27
    ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
    Kodak Black
    itunes
  28. 28
    I'll Never Love Again
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  30. 30
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  31. 31
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  32. 32
    If I Say
    Mumford & Sons
    itunes
  33. 33
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  34. 34
    Lost In Japan
    Shawn Mendes & Zedd
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Love It artwork
    I Love It
    Kanye West x Lil Pump
    itunes
  37. 37
    Be Alright
    Dean Lewis
    itunes
  38. 38
    All For You
    Years & Years
    itunes
  39. 39
    High Hopes
    Panic! At the Disco
    itunes
  40. 40
    No Stylist (feat. Drake)
    French Montana
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site