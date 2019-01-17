Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Liam Hemsworth’s Baby In The Best Way

Miley Cyrus has denied she's expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ star responded to rumours she and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were expecting their first child with a hilarious photoshop of the Instagram egg.

Miley Cyrus has responded to rumours she is expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth in the best possible way – by photoshopping the Instagram egg on her belly!

After rumours she was pregnant started after she appeared to have a rounded stomach in a recent picture (hello, it’s just been Christmas, we’re ALL carrying a bit of holiday bloat, guys), Miley hit back in her own hilarious style.

Miley replied to the Daily Mail, writing, “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’.... we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Miley’s egg reference comes after a picture of an egg managed to beat Kylie Jenner’s record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, racking up over 46million likes compared to 18million for her first photo of daughter Stormi Webster.

Miley and Liam got married over Christmas and shared the beautiful photos of their big day with fans on social media.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

A source close to the couple told People, “They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family.”

