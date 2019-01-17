Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Liam Hemsworth’s Baby In The Best Way

17 January 2019, 10:25

Miley Cyrus has denied she's expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus has denied she's expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ star responded to rumours she and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were expecting their first child with a hilarious photoshop of the Instagram egg.

Miley Cyrus has responded to rumours she is expecting a baby with Liam Hemsworth in the best possible way – by photoshopping the Instagram egg on her belly!

Miley Cyrus Posts Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth On Husband's Birthday

After rumours she was pregnant started after she appeared to have a rounded stomach in a recent picture (hello, it’s just been Christmas, we’re ALL carrying a bit of holiday bloat, guys), Miley hit back in her own hilarious style.

Miley replied to the Daily Mail, writing, “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’.... we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

Miley’s egg reference comes after a picture of an egg managed to beat Kylie Jenner’s record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, racking up over 46million likes compared to 18million for her first photo of daughter Stormi Webster.

Miley and Liam got married over Christmas and shared the beautiful photos of their big day with fans on social media.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married over Christmas
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

A source close to the couple told People, “They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family.”

> We've Got All The Latest Miley Cyrus News Over On Our App!

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Dark Intensity Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Back N Fourth Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Back N Forth Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are more in love than ever since getting married.

Miley Cyrus Posts Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth On Husband's Birthday

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus has teased a collaboration with Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus Subtly Teased An Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017