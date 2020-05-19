Noah Cyrus Breaks Down & Says Growing Up Miley's Sister Was 'Unbearable'

Noah admits growing up in Miley Cyrus's shadow was 'unbearable'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @noahcyrus

Noah Cyrus has opened up about growing up in the 'dark shadow' of Miley Cyrus, breaking down as she spoke about it on Instagram.

Noah Cyrus has opened up about the hardship of being Miley Cyrus's younger sister and how growing up in her shadow was 'unbearable' as she releases track 'Young & Sad' revealing her emotional turmoil being the superstar's younger sister.

I don’t even “stan” noah cyrus but y’all do give her the hardest time about her looks and constantly comparing her to miley, I’m glad she is carving out her own career path and a unique sound for herself because her talent is pretty evident. pic.twitter.com/Dpd4nq9mxG — ً (@MILEYSTATTZ) May 15, 2020

Taking on Instagram live to talk about her EP 'The End Of Everything', the 20-year-old became emotional when talking about a subject she clearly finds incredibly difficult to talk about, even today, and is sung about in the track.

Noah said: "I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister."

"I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s*** about due to what people said to me online."

"Everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

Lyrics in 'Young & Sad' say: "My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

After the emotional revelation, Noah admitted: "I probably won't talk about it anymore, but I just wanted to put it out...it's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."

