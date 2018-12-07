Miley Cyrus Admits That Hannah Montana Reference In 'NBLAH' Video Was An Accident
7 December 2018, 15:18
You can take the girl out of Hannah Montana but you can’t take Hannah Montana out of the girl.
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined forces for their latest track and video, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.
In the music video, Miley embarks on a high speed police chase, which the news outlets captioned as "Miley's wild ride".
In an episode, Hannah was hounded by journalists for jumping on a paparazzi's back, and the headlines read as "Hannah's wild ride".
Hanna’s wild ride/Miley’s wild ride pic.twitter.com/E692LGq5hk— Viktoria (@xa32mmhfKxLHAUg) November 30, 2018
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined Capital Breakfast this morning (Dec 7) and admitted to Roman it was not an intentional reference as she jokes, “I look even smarter than we meant to be.”
Effortless, Miley.
