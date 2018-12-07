Miley Cyrus Admits That Hannah Montana Reference In 'NBLAH' Video Was An Accident

7 December 2018, 15:18

'Miley's Wild Ride' was NOT an intentional reference
'Miley's Wild Ride' was NOT an intentional reference. Picture: Getty/Youtube

You can take the girl out of Hannah Montana but you can’t take Hannah Montana out of the girl.

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined forces for their latest track and video, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Humiliate Each Other In A Dodgy Game Of Mr & Mrs

In the music video, Miley embarks on a high speed police chase, which the news outlets captioned as "Miley's wild ride".

In an episode, Hannah was hounded by journalists for jumping on a paparazzi's back, and the headlines read as "Hannah's wild ride".

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined Capital Breakfast this morning (Dec 7) and admitted to Roman it was not an intentional reference as she jokes, “I look even smarter than we meant to be.”

Effortless, Miley.

> Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Latest #CapitalJBB Action

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson dished the dirt on each other

WATCH: Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Humiliate Each Other In A Dodgy Game Of Mr & Mrs

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Expect some new Miley Cyrus music in 2019.

Miley Cyrus New Album: 2019 Release Date, New Songs And Everything We Know So Far

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017