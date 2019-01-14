Miley Cyrus Posts Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth On Husband's Birthday

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are more in love than ever since getting married. Picture: instagram

Miley Cyrus has penned a love letter to her husband Liam Hemsworth to mark his 27th birthday.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are more in love than ever since getting married.

Miley, who just teased that she has a collaboration with Shawn Mendes on the way, recently made an x-rated confession about her husband on Instagram and now she's penned him a love letter to celebrate his birthday.

Miley Cyrus Leaves Fans Utterly Shocked As They Discover Her Real Name

Warning: this will give you all the feels.

It reads: "When we met you were 19. Today, you are 29.

“I thought I could share some of my favourite things about my favourite dude in honour of this very special day.

“The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs … our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish.“The way you look at your family … Your friends … At strangers … At life … The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time.

“The way you go outside when I ask ‘What’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…

“The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news.

“I love how you always try things your way, but are never to proud to ask for help. (Yes, I’ve noticed and taken note, I’m a work in progress.)"

She went on to say some really sweet things about how Liam introduces her to music and how they often leave 'fake' parties together grateful that they can go home to something so 'real'.

She added: “I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances.

“I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges …

"I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future.

“You and Me baby … let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E."

Seriously, guys? Why are you both so perfect?