Miley Cyrus Branded A Copycat & 'Frozen Chicken' By Nicki Minaj As Feud Reignites

24 June 2019, 12:01

Nick Minaj reignites feud with Miley Cyrus
Nick Minaj reignites feud with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus's beef is very much alive after the rapper went on a pretty intense rant about the 'Mother's Daughter' singer and branding her a frozen chicken. Yup. Told you it was bad.

Just when we thought all was right with the world, Nicki Minaj just reignited her and Miley Cyrus's feud by seriously bad mouthing her on her Queen Radio show, branding her a copycat and throwing some seriously shady insults her way in retaliation to lyrics in Miley's track 'Cattitude'.

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

Speaking on her recently revived radio show, Nicki said: "A Perdue chicken can never talk s– about queens...but I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens recently have been trying to say the queen’s name for clout. And that’s always been happening."

She also added: "Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b***hes wanna be Nicki."

There's a lot to unpack in this statement- but what Nicki's indirectly referencing is Miley's new song 'Cattitude' which includes the lyrics "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi", referencing another famous beef Nicki has with fellow the fellow rapper which has caused many to take sides.

As for the wig comment, she's talking about the recent episode of Black Mirror Miley recently starred in, playing fictional pop star 'Ashley O' who wore a wig, just like her Disney alter ego Hannah Montana.

Perdue chicken is an American frozen chicken brand and could also be referencing Miley's 2013 VMA performance of 'Blurred Lines' where she wore that beige outfit and twerked her way around the stage.

Perdue Chicken responds to Nicki Minaj using them as an insult
Perdue Chicken responds to Nicki Minaj using them as an insult. Picture: Twitter

Their beef first became public back in 2015 when Miley hosted the MTV VMA's and got called out, whilst stood on a stage, by Nicki, stood on another stage, with the infamous phrase "Miley, what's good?"

This came about because Miley gave an interview to The New York Times hitting back at Nicki's tweets, calling out the fact she didn't get nominated for her 'Anaconda' video, whilst 'women with slim bodies' got recognised (including Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' and Miley's 'Wrecking Ball.')

She said about Nicki's tweets: "What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite" and said she sounded bitter for not getting nominated.

