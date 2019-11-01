WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Had An NSFW Halloween & Fans Are Here For It

Miley Cyrus let everyone into her and Cody Simpson's Halloween, from painting her boyfriend's face to... snogging her boyfriend's face and fans are happy to see the 'Mother's Daughter' singer happy.

Miley Cyrus has been packing on some serious PDA with boyfriend Cody Simpson as they dressed up together for Halloween, leading fans to praise their relationship, saying Cody is the person Miley 'needed', throwing shade at her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson pack on a load of PDA during Halloween. Picture: Instagram @mileycyrus

Dressing up as Billy Idol and Perri Lister, Miley posted a snap getting her man all dressed up, doing his make-up, before the pair recorded themselves dancing and making out.

They got matching tattoos inspired by the same characters a few weeks back, in what was a cryptic teaser for their 2019 costumes.

People are actually here for the new couple, saying Cody is finally letting Miley be herself as the pair, who has been friends for years, continue to have so much fun together.

Fans have taken to Twitter to give their seal of approval to the relationship, after seeing how happy Miley is with him, with one fan writing, "Cody is the person Miley needed and y'all have to accept it" and another saying, "Cody really is accepting Miley for who she is... I don't know I better person."

Cody is the person Miley needed and y'all have to accept it — judith (@bitchincyrus) November 1, 2019

Cody really is accepting Miley for who she is... I don't know I better person 😭 pic.twitter.com/lR1076GeJB — Look At Her Now💫| fan acc (@unholyCyruss) November 1, 2019

The couple went public in October, after Miley called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, and after a fan took a sneak picture of them on a coffee date in LA, and once the floodgates opened, it seems there's no turning back for the pair.

They're loving social media so much to let the world know about their friendship-turned-romance, that they've even jumped onto the Tik Tok bandwagon, confusing and entertaining millions of people all at the same time.

Check out their latest synchronised dance routine, and decide for yourself how you feel about this whole situation.

