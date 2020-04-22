Every Miley Cyrus Album Ranked: Which Is Miley Cyrus' Best Album?

Every Miley Cyrus album ranked. Picture: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has released six studio albums to-date but which is best? You've ranked all of Miley's albums from her debut 'Meet Miley Cyrus' to her most recent record 'Younger Now'.

Miley Cyrus is one of the world's most successful and talked-about artists of the last decade.

The 27-year-old singer and actor has released six studio albums in her career so far with a seventh record on the way.

> Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

Miley's first release was her 2007 debut album Meet Miley Cyrus - featuring songs from the second season of the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, in which Miley co-starred alongside pop superstar Hannah Montana... is that right?

The album went to Number 1 in the US and included the hit singles 'See You Again' and 'Start All Over'.

Since then, Miley has released another five studio albums. One of Miley's most-successful records to-date was 2013's Bangerz album, which featured some of Miley's biggest hits - 'We Can't Stop', 'Wrecking Ball' and 'Adore You'.

Her most recent album was Younger Now from 2017, which showed a softer side to Miley and revealed her country roots.

Miley's seventh album She Is Miley Cyrus is set to be released shortly. Events in Miley's personal life - including her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and requiring vocal cord surgery - have delayed progress on the album.

'Mother's Daughter' and 'Slide Away' were both released as singles from the album in 2019.

What is Miley Cyrus' best album?

It's over to you - vote for the best Miley Cyrus album and see where it ranks alongside everyone else's favourites...