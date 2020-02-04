Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Isn’t Ready To Make Up With One Direction Band Mate Zayn Malik

4 February 2020, 15:36

Louis wasn't happy that Zayn dissed One Direction's music.
Louis wasn't happy that Zayn dissed One Direction's music. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson isn’t ready to make up with Zayn Malik ‘yet’.

Louis Tomlinson has finally dropped his debut album, Walls, so he is currently doing lots of press interviews.

In a recent chat, he was asked if he’s ready to bury the hatchet with Zayn Malik, who publicly labeled One Direction’s music ‘generic as f***’ after leaving the band.

Louis Tomlinson Was ’Fuming’ Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Wanted To Take One Direction Hiatus

He told a tabloid: “No, but I’ve not actively tried. We’ve all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: ‘OK, I want to right that wrong’, but not yet.”

He also insisted he is still proud of the music the hit band made together.

“Other than maybe Niall, there is no one who is prouder of the band and the songs we created than me,” he said.

“But while what I did with One Direction is relevant, it doesn’t define who I am and I don’t struggle to make that dissociation.”

He also admitted that, although it hurt hearing Zayn diss their old songs, he ‘can understand’ that sometimes you just want to ‘run your mouth’ in interviews.

He said: “Yeah I do. But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we’re sat in interviews and if you’re in a certain mood you might run your mouth,” he said.

“The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they’re just a prod in the back. That’s life, innit? Sometimes people chat s**t and that’s the reality.

Zayn announced he was leaving One Direction in 2015 because he wanted ‘to be a normal 22-year-old’.

Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan confirmed they would be continuing as a four-piece and went on to release their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M. They announced their hiatus shortly after.

Rumours that the boys could reunite have been swirling for months now, but all members of the band are currently busy working on their solo careers, so we can't imagine it will happen any time soon. However, believe us when we say we are ready and waiting!

