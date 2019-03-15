Louis Tomlinson Sister's Cause Of Death: How Did Félicité Die And How Old Was She?

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité tragically passed away, aged 18. Picture: Instagram

It was reported last night that Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité had died suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

Just two years after the death of Louis Tomlinson's mum, Johannah Deakin, his sister Félicité tragically passed away. Here's what we know so far.

How did Félicité Tomlinson die?

On Thursday 15 March, 2019, it was reported that Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité had died, aged just 18.

According to reports, her death occurred on Wednesday at her flat in Earl's Court, west London.

The aspiring fashion designer allegedly went into cardiac arrest.

Louis, who was scheduled to appear on Comic Relief that same night, cancelled upon hearing the news.

Scotland Yard said police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52 on 13 March.

Félicité had recently told followers on Instagram she was planning on getting a tattoo of Louis' lyrics. Picture: Instagram

When did Louis' mum Joannah die?

Louis and his siblings lost their mum Joannah to leukaemia in 2016.

The former One Direction star recently released new single 'Two Of Us' which features emotional lyrics about his mum's passing.

Sister Félicité last posted on Instagram a few days before her death, responding to questions on her Story.

When asked if she was proud of her siblings, Felicité responded, saying "More than I can express - including the little ones of course".

She also said she planned to get a tattoo of Louis' lyrics.