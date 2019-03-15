Louis Tomlinson Sister's Cause Of Death: How Did Félicité Die And How Old Was She?

15 March 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 10:27

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité tragically passed away, aged 18
Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité tragically passed away, aged 18. Picture: Instagram

It was reported last night that Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité had died suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

Just two years after the death of Louis Tomlinson's mum, Johannah Deakin, his sister Félicité tragically passed away. Here's what we know so far.

Stars Send Their Prayers To Louis Tomlinson Following His Sister's Tragic Death

How did Félicité Tomlinson die?

On Thursday 15 March, 2019, it was reported that Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité had died, aged just 18.

According to reports, her death occurred on Wednesday at her flat in Earl's Court, west London.

The aspiring fashion designer allegedly went into cardiac arrest.

Louis, who was scheduled to appear on Comic Relief that same night, cancelled upon hearing the news.

Scotland Yard said police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52 on 13 March.

Félicité had recently told followers on Instagram she was planning on getting a tattoo of Louis' lyrics
Félicité had recently told followers on Instagram she was planning on getting a tattoo of Louis' lyrics. Picture: Instagram

When did Louis' mum Joannah die?

Louis and his siblings lost their mum Joannah to leukaemia in 2016.

The former One Direction star recently released new single 'Two Of Us' which features emotional lyrics about his mum's passing.

Sister Félicité last posted on Instagram a few days before her death, responding to questions on her Story.

When asked if she was proud of her siblings, Felicité responded, saying "More than I can express - including the little ones of course".

She also said she planned to get a tattoo of Louis' lyrics.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Félicité Tomlinson was planning on meeting sister Lottie in Bali

Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Félicité Cancelled Trip To Bali Before Her Sudden Death At 18

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  3. 3
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  7. 7
    Firestarter artwork
    Firestarter
    The Prodigy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  9. 9
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Please Me artwork
    Please Me
    Cardi B Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  12. 12
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  13. 13
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  15. 15
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  16. 16
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  17. 17
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris Feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  20. 20
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  21. 21
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  22. 22
    You Mean the World to Me
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  23. 23
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  24. 24
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen x James Arthur
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  26. 26
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  27. 27
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  28. 28
    BABY
    Giggs
    itunes
  29. 29
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  30. 30
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Breathe
    The Prodigy
    itunes
  32. 32
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  34. 34
    Two of Us
    Louis Tomlinson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  36. 36
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  38. 38
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  39. 39
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site