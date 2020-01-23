Louis Tomlinson’s Son Freddie Reign Is His Look-Alike As Briana Jungwirth Shares Adorable Birthday Snap

23 January 2020, 11:16

Freddie and Louis look identical
Freddie and Louis look identical. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie Reign, looks just like the One Direction singer.

Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie Reign, is proving to be his exact double after Briana Jungwirth posted a rare snap and it's the most adorable picture ever!

The One Direction star's ex shared the photo on Instagram, captioning it: "Birthday Boy," whilst the four-year-old was posing with his candle-lit cupcake, celebrating his fourth birthday.

Liam Payne Congratulates Louis Tomlinson On 'Walls' & Fans Are Loving It

The 'Walls' singer's fans wasted no time in commenting on the post to send him celebratory wishes.

One wrote: "AWWWW!!!! HE IS SOOOO CUTEEE! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOOOOVEEE! [sic]."

Some were also picking out the similarities between Freddie and young Louis, on Twitter, sharing side by side pictures of the pair.

One said: "He's so cute and looks exactly like louis omg. Happy birthday Freddie," while another wrote, "Freddie is literally mini Louis please."

"Freddie is looking more like Louis each day....Happy Birthday Little one," added a third.

We can't deny that in this case, it's definitely like father like son as the duo look so similar!

View this post on Instagram

Lad and Dad

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Freddie lives in LA with his mum Briana, who had a brief relationship with the 1D singer back in 2015.

Speaking to Metro in October 2019, the 'Two Of Us' hitmaker opened up about his family life and how he divided his time between the UK and LA, saying: "I try and spend as much time in England as I do LA and vice versa… to be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that.

"Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It’s a bit of a juggle at times but it’s all part of life."

Louis often keeps his family life private but we're loving the cute snaps we do get of the two of them together!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News

