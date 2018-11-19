Lottie Tomlinson & New Flame Made In Chelsea's Sam Prince Support Louis' X Factor Contestant

19 November 2018, 16:30

Lottie Tomlinson has stepped things up a notch with her new flame, Made In Chelsea's Sam Prince posting a video of them cozied up on the sofa supporting Louis watching X Factor and rooting for Anthony Russell.

Lottie Tomlinson has taken things to the next step with rumoured new flame, Made In Chelsea's Sam Prince as the two have been posting videos looking pretty loved up with each other on Instagram whilst supporting brother Louis, rooting for his X Factor contestant Anthony Russell.

Louis Tomlinson Tattoos And Meanings: From His Giant Chest Ink To His Number 28 Tat

The two have been rumoured to be dating since they were spotted on holiday in Ibiza together and seen 'kissing' in a club, but have remained pretty low-key about their status, choosing to not post much on social media, until now!

Sam Prince and Lottie Tomlinson spotted kissing in a club on holiday in Ibiza
Sam Prince and Lottie Tomlinson spotted kissing in a club on holiday in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Before sharing a video of the pair hanging out in front of the TV together looking pretty close, with Lottie's arm around Sam, he voiced his support for one of Louis' last remaining contestants, Anthony Russell.

Sam Prince cheers on Louis Tomlinson's X Factor contestant whilst hanging out with Lottie
Sam Prince cheers on Louis Tomlinson's X Factor contestant whilst hanging out with Lottie. Picture: Instagram

Lottie has become something of a social media queen, currently boasting over 3 million followers and reality star Sam now has his own clothing line 'Prince Clothing'.

It's been reported the pair met out whilst partying and immediately hit it off and they even spent last weekend at 5* luxury hotel Alexander House in West Sussex where they enjoyed another romantic break.

Lottie Tomlinson with her arm round MIC's Sam Prince
Lottie Tomlinson with her arm round MIC's Sam Prince. Picture: Instagram

They're yet to go public about being official, and we're yet to find out if the Chelsea boy has met Louis yet, because we'd so want to be a fly on the wall for that first meet!

