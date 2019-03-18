Félicité Tomlinson’s Sisters Pay Emotional Tribute To Their ‘Best Friend’: "Mama Needed You And You Needed Her"
18 March 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 11:28
Félicité Tomlinson’s heartbroken sisters Phoebe and Daisy have shared emotional tributes to the 18 year old, after she died from a suspected heart attack at her home in London on 13 March.
Describing her as their “best friend and motivator”, Louis Tomlinson’s little sisters Phoebe and Daisy, who are 14-year-old twins, took to Instagram to share tributes to Félicité, writing “mummy needed you” in equally emotional statements.
Phoebe began her statement: “Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are,” before describing Félicité as “the person who could make me laugh until I cried”.
She also wrote about their late mum, adding: “Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad you’re together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to.”
Félicité was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday 13 March, two and a half years after the family lost their mum Johannah to leukaemia.
View this post on Instagram
Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are. You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die. Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many. I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle. You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister 👼🏼
Sister Daisy also wrote about their mum in her tribute post, saying she has “two angels now, watching over me.”
“It was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited,” Daisy said.
View this post on Instagram
this is the fourth time I’ve tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again. My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend. it was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited. I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world. I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone. Mama needed you. i hope you are happier up there with her. make sure you don’t forget about us. keep us in your conversations. i have two angels now, watching over me. i can’t wait to make you both so proud of me.
She finished her post: “Mama needed you. I hope you are happier up there with her. Make sure you don’t forget about us…. I can’t wait to make you both so proud of me.”
Félicité’s tragic death comes weeks after Louis released his new song ‘Two Of Us’ as a tribute to their late mum, with lyrics including: “I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”
The One Direction singer and his family have since been flooded with support from fans and celebrities including James Corden and Olly Murs.