Félicité Tomlinson’s Sisters Pay Emotional Tribute To Their ‘Best Friend’: "Mama Needed You And You Needed Her"

Louis Tomlinson's sisters have paid tribute to their sister Félicité. Picture: Félicité Tomlinson/Instagram / Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Félicité Tomlinson’s heartbroken sisters Phoebe and Daisy have shared emotional tributes to the 18 year old, after she died from a suspected heart attack at her home in London on 13 March.

Describing her as their “best friend and motivator”, Louis Tomlinson’s little sisters Phoebe and Daisy, who are 14-year-old twins, took to Instagram to share tributes to Félicité, writing “mummy needed you” in equally emotional statements.

Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Félicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

Phoebe began her statement: “Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are,” before describing Félicité as “the person who could make me laugh until I cried”.

She also wrote about their late mum, adding: “Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad you’re together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to.”

Félicité was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday 13 March, two and a half years after the family lost their mum Johannah to leukaemia.

Sister Daisy also wrote about their mum in her tribute post, saying she has “two angels now, watching over me.”

“It was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited,” Daisy said.

She finished her post: “Mama needed you. I hope you are happier up there with her. Make sure you don’t forget about us…. I can’t wait to make you both so proud of me.”

Félicité’s tragic death comes weeks after Louis released his new song ‘Two Of Us’ as a tribute to their late mum, with lyrics including: “I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”

The One Direction singer and his family have since been flooded with support from fans and celebrities including James Corden and Olly Murs.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News