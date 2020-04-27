Louis Tomlinson’s Family: From His Son Freddie To His Seven Siblings

On Air Now
27 April 2020, 15:58
Who are Louis Tomlinson’s family?
Louis Tomlinson has a pretty huge family, including seven siblings and a young son of his own.
But who are they? Let’s take a look.
Who Are Louis Tomlinson's Siblings And How Old Are The Ex-One Direction Star's Sisters And Brother?
Louis Tomlinson’s mum is Johannah Deakin. She sadly passed away in December 2016, aged just 43 after a battle with a ‘very aggressive form of leukaemia’.
The pair had a very close relationship and Louis penned the track ‘Two Of Us’ about her.
Louis’ biological father is Troy Austin.
Louis’ stepdad is Mark Tomlinson.
Louis has seven siblings in total!
Charlotte, 20, Félicité "Fizzy", 18, identical twins, Daisy and Phoebe, 14, and Doris, 5.
Yes, Louis has one brother, 5-year-old Ernest.
Louis has a baby son, named Freddie.
