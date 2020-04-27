Louis Tomlinson’s Family: From His Son Freddie To His Seven Siblings

27 April 2020, 15:58

Louis has a huge family.
Louis has a huge family. Picture: PA images

Who are Louis Tomlinson’s family?

Louis Tomlinson has a pretty huge family, including seven siblings and a young son of his own.

But who are they? Let’s take a look.

Who Are Louis Tomlinson's Siblings And How Old Are The Ex-One Direction Star's Sisters And Brother?

Who is Louis Tomlinson’s mum?

Louis Tomlinson’s mum is Johannah Deakin. She sadly passed away in December 2016, aged just 43 after a battle with a ‘very aggressive form of leukaemia’.

The pair had a very close relationship and Louis penned the track ‘Two Of Us’ about her.

Who is Louis Tomlinson’s dad?

Louis’ biological father is Troy Austin.

Who is Louis Tomlinson’s stepdad?

Louis’ stepdad is Mark Tomlinson.

Who are Louis Tomlinson’s sisters? How many sisters does he have?

Louis has seven siblings in total!

Charlotte, 20, Félicité "Fizzy", 18, identical twins, Daisy and Phoebe, 14, and Doris, 5.

Does Louis Tomlinson have a brother?

Yes, Louis has one brother, 5-year-old Ernest.

How many kids does Louis Tomlinson have?

Louis has a baby son, named Freddie.

