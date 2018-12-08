Loud Luxury Had 16,000 People Moving Their 'Body' When The Took The #CapitalJBB Stage!

It takes an amazing DJ duo to get the crowd at London's O2 jumping like this!

We've been obsessed with 'Body' ever since it dropped, but watching Loud Luxury perform it live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was next level.

It's no mean feat to get all 16,000 people in the crowd jumping, but these two managed just that as they performed this HUGE tune to the delight of thousands of fans.

The lads rocked all-black outfits for their turn on the red carpet - they look super slick!

Loud Luxury on the red carpet. Picture: PA IMAGES

We're so excited to see what these two do next!

Loud Luxury – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Body' feat Brando

