Little Mix Completely Shut Down Critics Who Complain About Their Songs And Outfits

Little Mix have only one thing to say to their critics. Picture: PA

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall fire back at those who had nothing positive to say about single Stripped.

Little Mix have had a powerful few months with their brand new album LM5, the announcing of an exciting tour and of course, some pretty controversial singles including Stripped.

With everyone having an opinion on their latest projects, including Piers Morgan, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have finally fired back at their critics.

In a Capital FM exclusive at the Jingle Bell Ball, Jesy decided to completely shut down the negativity once and for all.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

She told us: “People are always going to criticise but do you know what? We’ve got this platform and we’re going to do something positive with it.

“If you don’t like it you can sod off.”

The girls added that sometimes, the negative comments can also do the opposite for them.

> Little Mix And Cheryl Rock The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

“We support each other through everything. Some situations are just a compliment,” they added.

The Little Mix ladies turned all the negative energy into a positive message. Picture: PA

However, the Little Mix ladies have been incredibly happy with the reaction to their new album, including new single, ‘Woman Like Me’ with Nicki Minaj.

They happily told us: “The reaction has been incredible, we’ve always said this is the album we want to make and we’ve just loved it.

“It’s good to see everyone embracing it.”

And in true Little Mix style, the girls hit the red carpet co-ordinating in bold checked looks.

> Grab Our App To Make Sure You See Little Mix At #CapitalJBB