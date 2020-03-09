Here’s Why Perrie Edwards Didn’t Join Little Mix In Brazil At The GRLS Festival

Perrie Edwards didn't go to Brazil with the Little Mix girls due to being unwell. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards had to miss her performance at the GRLS festival in Brazil after falling ill.

Perrie Edwards was forced to pull out of Little Mix’s show in Brazil due to an illness.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker took to social media to apologise to fans after she had to miss her performance at the GRLS Festival in the Memorial da America Latina, on International Women’s Day.

She broke the news on Instagram, adding that her bandmates would ‘absolutely smash it’ in her absence.

Perrie penned: "Hey everyone, I’m so sorry to announce that I am unable to travel and perform in Brazil with the rest of the girls on Sunday due to being unwell."

Perrie Edwards apologised to fans for not being able to fly to Brazil. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "To all the fans that are attending the show, I’m heartbroken I can’t be there with you, but I know the girls will absolutely smash their performance and give you everything in my absence. Lots of love Perrie x [sic].”

It wasn’t long before the 26-year-old was flooded with well-wishes from fans on Twitter.

One wrote: “GUYS! Since Perrie’s not going to be able to come to Brazil and perform for us due to being unwell, we’re not going to let her down.

"SUNDAY WE’RE GOING TO SHOW THEM WHAT BRAZIL FEELS LIKE AND SING AT THE TOP OF OUR LUNGS! Perrie’s lines r going to be our job to sing @LittleMix! [sic].”

Since Perrie’s not going to be able to come to Brazil and perform for us duo to being unwell, we’re not going to let her down. SUNDAY WE’RE GOING TO SHOW THEM WHAT BRAZIL FEELS LIKE AND SING AT THE TOP OF OUR LUNGS! Perrie’s lines r going to be our job to sing! @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/kvgvlLaGV7 — oops_littlemixbr (@OLittlemixbr) March 6, 2020

perrie u were so so missed tonight :( i hope u have been resting up & you are feeling better!! i know you are absolutely gutted but i know brazil would have you girlies back in a heartbeat, hopefully there is a next time which you’ll be able to attend💕 @littlemix — shelbs ▽ (@perriesgem) March 9, 2020

“Get well soon perrie! we wish you all the best. We know that you‘ve been really looking forward to going to brazil. it‘s really too bad but your health has first priority!” added another.

“Perrie we love you so much! I hope you are feeling better, I am so happy the girls are getting so much love in Brazil and are so happy but can’t help but feel sad for Perrie [sad face emoji] @LittleMix,” a third wrote.

The ‘Black Magic’ singers are set to head back on tour in the UK in June, where they will also headline BST at London’s Hyde Park for the first time, on July 4.

