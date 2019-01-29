WATCH: Little Mix And Noah Centineo Show Off Their Party Tricks And Go-To Dance Moves

29 January 2019, 07:51

Little Mix and Noah Centineo showed off their best impressions and sang party anthems behind-the-scenes at their ASOS Magazine shoot.

The Little Mix girls joined Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before star, Noah Centineo, to show off their best party tricks for ASOS Magazine.

After Netflix released a five-hour long video of Noah floating in a hot tub, the five guys did impressions and danced during their photo shoot.

Of course, this meant Jade Thirlwall performed her iconic Shakira impression, Leigh-Anne acted as Donald Duck, and...

Perrie Edwards cried like a goat.

Jesy Nelson has been reportedly dating Love Island's Chris Hughes
Jesy Nelson has been reportedly dating Love Island's Chris Hughes. Picture: Capital

The 'Touch' singers and Noah then showed off their best dance moves they'd throw to their favourite songs, and even perfected their sassiest exit.

Always do what Little Mix do, because everything they do in this video is exceptional.

