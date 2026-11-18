Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to third baby with Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives birth to third baby with Andre Gray. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth, welcoming her third baby with husband Andre Gray.

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Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and husband Andre Gray have just confirmed the birth of their third child in a sweet Instagram post!

Making the announcement, Leigh-Anne shared an adorable picture on Instagram and wrote: Our beautiful baby boy is here 🥹."

Their new little bundle of joy will have the best older sisters to look after them, as Leigh-Anne already has twin daughters who she welcomed in 2021.

Leigh-Anne has welcomed her first son. Picture: Instagram / Georgie Gibbon

What is Leigh-Anne's baby's gender?

Leigh-Anne's bundle of joy is her first son. Talking more about his arrival she wrote: "Mumma was active whilst he was in the womb 🚁 so I'm not going to lie I did expect him to come out doing backflips! 😂

"But instead he came out, eyes open, holding up his head with a full head of hair like he's been here before 🥹❤️

"We are so in love 🥹 Our little family of five, my whole world. I’ve never felt more blessed. 🤍"

The Little Mix star was filming the most recent series of Celebrity Traitors while she was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

When the singer announced her second pregnancy she posted an Instagram video of her in the studio, showing her baby bump. Seemingly announcing the baby and teasing new music at the same time, she captioned the post: "As one chapter ends, another begins 🥹💚🤰🏽"

The comments were flooded with support and love, Little Mix star Jade Thirwall commented: "🥹 love you and your beautiful family ♥️🥰🫶🏽." While Perrie Edwards simply wrote: "😍😍😍😍"

When Leigh-Anne announced her second pregnancy, a video from the start of the year resurfaced with showed how she actually manifested her growing family.

In a clip taken from 'The Eras Podcast', Leigh-Anne shared her Pinterest mood board for 2026. Scrolling through the images she'd curated, she said: "Family, baby, potentially. Who knows? We'll see."

On her mood board, she also had getting a billion streams, getting a number 1, and going on holidays. Following the pregnancy announcement, one fan wrote on X: "leigh-anne has announced a pregnancy meaning she’s now completed her 2026 vision board."

Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy in a sweet video. Picture: Instagram

What is Leigh-Anne's baby's name?

Leigh-Anne has yet to reveal the name of her newborn baby. It’s unlikely she’ll announce it publicly, as she has never revealed the names of her twin daughters, who she often refers to as her “bubbas” on social media.

While Leigh-Anne does post pictures of her twins, she keeps their faces hidden to protect their identities, which we can imagine she'll also do with her newborn baby.

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