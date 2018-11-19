Lauren Jauregui Defends Little Mix In Powerful Statement After 'Strip' Music Video Criticised

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has come out in support of Little Mix, after the girls' were criticised for getting naked in their music video for new song 'Strip'.

Lauren Jauregui has tweeted a fierce response to a journalist who criticised Little Mix over the latest music video.

Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy and Jade posed naked with offensive words written on them for their new song 'Strip'. The girls' bold statement aims to "encourage and empower people to be who they are" but some people aren't happy about it.

Fifth Harmony's Lauren has tweeted a fierce response to tabloid journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, who accused the group of stripping off as "a cheap way to sell themselves".

Lauren wrote: "If your intention is the empowerment of women, how about you don’t add yourself to the list of misogynists who deem what is appropriate enough to be 'respectable'."

Lauren Jauregui defends Little Mix. Picture: Twitter: @LaurenJauregui

"All forms deserve respect. They are no less empowered because of their clothing choices," she continued, "Don’t be salty they look [fire emoji]."

We're totally here for legends supporting legends and Mixers are loving Lauren's clap-back too.

Twitter user Dany replied: "I think what Little Mix did was powerful and IT IS empowerment. People think that young people don’t know anything, but we know that’s not true.What’s insulting is that they are saying they are selling themselves that’s f****** ridiculous."

Little Mix released their new, fifth album LM5 on Friday, with 'Strip' being one of the many, new tracks fans have been enjoying over the weekend, along with the lead single 'Woman Like Me'.