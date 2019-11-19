Little Mix Fans Express Concern For Jesy Nelson As She Remains Silent During Christmas Song Announcement Video

Jesy Nelson sparked concern among some Little Mix fans as the girls promoted their new Christmas single.

Little Mix have a Christmas single coming soon, so to announce the news they shared a video on their social channels to tell fans ‘One I’ve Been Missing’ will drop on Friday.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson can be seen in the vid wearing red and black outfits from one of their tour performances, with Perrie and Leigh-Anne wrapped in red tinsel.

As Leigh-Anne tells fans their next hit is coming soon, the girls whoop and cheer in excitement but bandmate Jesy remains silent throughout the clip.

Jesy Nelson wasn't her typical spritely self in Little Mix's Christmas announcement clip. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Standing awkwardly with her hands held in front of her, Jesy looks around the room before smiling at the camera, while Perrie whips tinsel around her shoulders and Jade enthusiastically nods and puts her hands up.

While fans were thrilled about the news of a Christmas song, many noticed Jesy wasn’t as spritely as she usually is.

“Jesy, you okay?” Questioned one person on Instagram, as another said on Twitter: “Jesy looks so uncomfortable and upset I hope she’s okay.”

“Yeah I clocked that straight away. Hope she’s doing ok!,” agreed one fan, as someone else wrote: “This is exactly what I was thinking watching this.”

However, some were quick to point out she’s most likely tired, as the girls are in the midst of their LM5 tour.

Jesy opened up about her mental health battles earlier this year, saying in her Odd One Out documentary cruel comments from trolls severely took a toll on her self-confidence and she has battled with her self image for years.

The reaction to the documentary was incredible and Jesy was flooded with support from fans and fellow celebrities.

Little Mix uploaded a sneak peek of their Christmas song on social media, and the festive tune begins with Christmassy bells.

In the clip, the girls sit with their arms around each other in front of a fire, behind a front door adorned with a green and red wreath.

Fans are super excited to have a festive tune from the Little Mix ladies, with many saying they’re already planning to stream it as they decorate their Christmas trees.

