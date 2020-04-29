Exclusive

Jade Thirlwall Admits She Was 'Quivering' Through Princess Jasmine Audition In Guy Ritchie's Living Room

Jade Thirlwall has finally spoken in detail about missing out on the part of Jasmine in Disney’s live animation remake.

Fans were all rooting for Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall to land the role of Princess Jasmine in the 2019 remake of Disney’s Aladdin and were as gutted as she was when she wasn’t announced.

Actress Naomi Scott was instead given the highly coveted role.

And in a live chat with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp as they took on a lego building challenge, Jade opened up on her heartache of missing out on the part after auditioning at director Guy Ritchie’s home.

She told Roman: “Honestly, I’d give anything to be in a Disney movie.”

Jade Thirlwall was gutted to miss out on the role of Jasmine in Aladdin. Picture: PA

Revealing the audition process, Jade said: “Obviously me and the girls were so busy at the time with the Glory Days tour but I did the audition, it went really well, I actually had such a good time doing it.

“I auditioned in Guy Ritchie’s living room, I had to sing ‘A Whole New World’ for him which was very bizarre,” she laughed.

Revealing her nerves were worse than when she auditioned for The X Factor Jade added: “I was absolutely bricking it, I was so nervous… just standing there like, ‘you alright, Guy? Gonna sing for you’.”

Jade said she was physically quivering as she sang the iconic Disney song but added it just “wasn’t meant to be.”

However Jade remains hopeful something similar will come along in future.

She explained: “There’s not many Arab princesses so I thought that was it for me… I suppose I could do someone like Esmerelda [from The Hunchback of Notre-Dame].

“I would love to do, this isn’t Disney, but the Prince of Egypt. I’ve seen the musical of that so if they made that into a film I’d be down for that.”

Jade added that Little Mix will always be her priority, saying later on in her chat with Roman the girls are “friends first and foremost and that will always come first.”

Jade Thirlwall said Little Mix will always be her priority. Picture: Getty

She also spoke about having to cancel Little Mix’s summer 2020 tour, revealing she, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were heartbroken to make the decision to call off the shows.

The 27-year-old said: “We were absolutely gutted. One of our favourite things to do is tour. We had the whole creatives ready, and because it was outdoors in the summer it was gonna be so much fun. We never want to let the fans down.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do next because obviously you can’t postpone a tour made for summer to the winter…”

Little Mix are instead focusing on releasing their sixth album this summer.

