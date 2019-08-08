Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Is Out Here Living Her Best Life

8 August 2019, 17:29

Jade Thirlwall is currently living her best life
Jade Thirlwall is currently living her best life. Picture: Instagram @JadeThirlwall

We're basically living our summer through Jade Thirlwall who looks like she's having the best time ever and is embracing single life to the fullest.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is out here letting us know that she's living her best life all summer long, as she posts some seriously smouldering shots onto Instagram, and may have even caught the eye of a few famous secret admirers in the process.

Jade Thirlwall’s Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Unveiled

Posting a typical Jade shot of her wolfing down a panini, followed by a beach snap, Charlie Puth, yes, actual Charlie Puth couldn't help but drop a comment below, simply writing "Great pic."

Could this be the start of a transatlantic singer/songwriter love affair? Because we are all the way here for it.

She recently split from her boyfriend of three years, Jed Elliott, from The Struts, with reports of their hectic schedules causing their break-up, but the singer is looking happier than ever posting holiday snaps.

View this post on Instagram

when in weho

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on

She and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been jetting off to LA together recently, as they have officially been signed as songwriters, posting snaps alongside the likes of Ariana Grande collaborator and big hit maker Tayla Parx.

Knowing this, it has got us wondering if Jade could have met Charlie Puth- who is also well known for penning big hits, or, if he's simply admiring her Insta snaps from afar?

Either, way we're loving seeing Jade happy and healthy!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson shared a statement about crying

Jesy Nelson Pens Emotional Statement About Why It's Okay To Cry
Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary: Release Date And Details Revealed
Jesy Nelson posts honest Instagram about overcoming cruel labels

Jesy Nelson's Heartbreaking Post About Overcoming Self-Hatred After Trolls Destroyed Her Confidence
How much is Perrie Edwards worth?

Perrie Edwards' Net Worth: How Much Is The Little Mix Singer Worth?
Jade has made a lot of money over the years.

Jade Thirlwall’s Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Unveiled

Hot On Capital

Jungkook wrote a single for the Euphoria season finale

HBO's Euphoria Soundtrack: BTS' Jungkook's Single Features In Season Finale
Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's September Vogue cover

Taylor Swift's 'Shocking' Moment She Realised The Need To Speak Up About LGBTQ Rights In Vogue Interview

Taylor Swift

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now a thing!

McDonald's Launch Spicy McNuggets In The UK

News

Taylor Swift's secret sessions for 'Lover' are underway

Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions For 'Lover' Album Are Underway: How Do Fans Get An Invite?

Taylor Swift

AJ Pritchard has a new girlfriend

Who Is AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Strictly Come Dancing Professional Is Loved Up With Fellow Performer

TV & Film