Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Is Out Here Living Her Best Life

Jade Thirlwall is currently living her best life. Picture: Instagram @JadeThirlwall

We're basically living our summer through Jade Thirlwall who looks like she's having the best time ever and is embracing single life to the fullest.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is out here letting us know that she's living her best life all summer long, as she posts some seriously smouldering shots onto Instagram, and may have even caught the eye of a few famous secret admirers in the process.

Jade Thirlwall’s Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Unveiled

Posting a typical Jade shot of her wolfing down a panini, followed by a beach snap, Charlie Puth, yes, actual Charlie Puth couldn't help but drop a comment below, simply writing "Great pic."

Could this be the start of a transatlantic singer/songwriter love affair? Because we are all the way here for it.

She recently split from her boyfriend of three years, Jed Elliott, from The Struts, with reports of their hectic schedules causing their break-up, but the singer is looking happier than ever posting holiday snaps.

She and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been jetting off to LA together recently, as they have officially been signed as songwriters, posting snaps alongside the likes of Ariana Grande collaborator and big hit maker Tayla Parx.

Knowing this, it has got us wondering if Jade could have met Charlie Puth- who is also well known for penning big hits, or, if he's simply admiring her Insta snaps from afar?

Either, way we're loving seeing Jade happy and healthy!

