Inside Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Lockdown Birthday As She Turns 29

Jesy Nelson had a special birthday celebration at her Essex home. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson celebrated her 29th birthday in her home in quarantine and here’s a look at her lavish day.

Jesy Nelson had the cutest birthday in lockdown and the Little Mix star showed off her lavish celebrations on Instagram.

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker celebrated her 29th birthday at home and her whole place was decorated to the nines!

It’s no surprise that Jesy, who has been killing her isolation looks, had a stunning birthday outfit to put the cherry on top of her elegant party.

The ‘Black Magic’ songstress wore a black co-ord, which showed off her amazing figure and had her hair and makeup done to perfection.

Jesy Nelson stunned in a black gown on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Jesy had a huge, gold '29’ stand as well as a ‘J’, which were located by the double doors to her garden, as well as an archway of balloons.

The company who supplied the LM5 singer’s decorations took to Instagram to share an insight into the party and showed how Jesy’s house was dressed up, to mark turning 29.

The video took you through her house from the entrance, where she had ‘Welcome to Jesy’s lockdown birthday’ on a clear sign and balloons all over the property.

She also boasted an enviable spread of flowers, fruit, cupcakes, sandwiches, and general picky food.

Jesy had a 'welcome' lockdown birthday sign. Picture: Instagram

There was an arch of balloons at Jesy Nelson's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson had a custom-made cake. Picture: Instagram

She even had a three-tier spinning cake decorated in gold to match the decor around the house.

Jesy thanked the events companies for making her birthday special, in a post, writing: "Had the loveliest birthday all thanks to @littlebigthingsessex@bestdayeventsco for my amazing decorations and @mlbespokecakes for making my dream birthday cake [heart emoji]."

A number of celebs took to her Instagram post to compliment how much of a queen she looked, including bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and singers Ella Henderson and Kamille.

