Little Mix Co-Ordinate In Bold And Unusual Check Outfits On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

9 December 2018, 19:31

Little Mix owned the JBBred carpet in their mature check look
Little Mix owned the red carpet in their mature check look. Picture: PA

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock take on a sexy, mature approach to the red carpet.

Little Mix never disappoint when it comes to fashion and colour coordinating outfits and the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 red carpet was no exception.

Taking on a more mature and unusual approach to their outfits, with amazing results, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock covered up in matching check looks.

Looking as powerful as ever, Jesy broke the fashion code and lead the girls in a statement leather dress with thigh-high snakeskin boots.

Keeping her new tattoos, including that new face inking, covered up, she looked sensational as she wore her long locks in sexy beach waves.

Leigh-Anne also brought out the thigh-highs as she paired them with a short red check shirt and a sheer cover dress. The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer also debuted her new fringe.

Going for powerful and large flared trousers, Perrie rocked a stylish monochrome look with a Balenciaga t-shirt - very casual chic.

Following suit, Jade opted for bold Burberry flares which she simply completed with a black vest top.

Little Mix are headliners for this year’s JBB where we’re sure they’ll be bringing even better outfits, the big hits and plenty of sass.

